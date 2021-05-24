Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy is pleased with competitive spirit in the camp

While his side had another sizable tally of wides in their national league win over Galway on Saturday, Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy said he would be probably more concerned if they weren’t getting the chances.

“We created good chances, sometimes we were shooting from outside when maybe one more pass.. I thought Jason was free inside and Noel had a few chances, I thought they should have got the ball and we went for the score, “ he said following the game at Semple Stadium.

“We scored 2-19 and we have 14 wides on top of that, there’s a lot to like about that.”

He was also pleased with the attitude shown by his players.

“For the third week in-a-row we’ve come with a really good spirit, a really good attitude, I think the willingness is there.

“It’s positive, it’s nice to get the victory, this will probably be our last game on Tipperary soil; the last two rounds of the league are away and the championship is neutral, so it’s nice to finish our last competitive game in Thurles with a win.

“I thought at 2-7 to 0-6 we had a good flow in the first half, a few chances that we’d normally take we didn’t take, and Galway hit us for five just before half-time.

“They came out after half-time and they struck two more, so that was seven points without reply, and they probably had all the wind advantage.

“But we hung in there, we picked off a few scores and the extra man gave us a little bit of impetus (when Galway sub Jarlath Mannion was dismissed in the 67th minute). I think there were tired bodies out there.

“I ended up using seven of the bench and there were tired bodies for the finish but we picked off some really good scores finishing up.

“We just about shaded it in the finish but I’d say the extra man was probably the difference.”

He agreed that the substitutes introduced were influential.

“We probably would have been disappointed in the last two matches that we didn’t feel we got enough from the bench.

“But today I think they struck five from play after coming in, but the quality of the ball that we were moving up that end of the field was a bit better today.

“We could have had maybe one or two more goal chances early on if the final pass had come off. We’re still a work in progress after three rounds of the league.”

He said the platform for their rock solid defence was the way they worked very hard all over the field, especially in the second half.

“There was no real quality ball going in, it was a difficult day for the Galway forwards. It was going in 50-50. I thought we brought a lot of energy to the middle third in that second half after the initial period.

“I think when we bring that level of pressure I would be very happy that the ball is going in 50-50 to that defence I have in there.

“There were some really good blocks and some really good pressure put on some players when they got the ball. So overall it’s not make or break but it’s very pleasing.

“Paddy Cadell probably got a bit tired because he’s been doing a lot of training. I thought his workrate in the first 20-25 minutes...he was a key man for us.

“Likewise Robert (Byrne). Galway’s Conor Whelan got a chance late on and Robert threw himself at it, and the ball went wide, he had really good energy.

“Seamus Kennedy I thought left everything on the pitch and he could give no more, that’s his third week in-a-row.

“There are tired bodies in there, they’ll get the rest and hopefully we’ll be back in again next week and we’ll drive on from there.

“There are no positions settled, you’re really trying to get a sense of who is the top 15 and who are the five, six or seven who will come in and make a difference. There’s a lot to like about it.

“I want to see really good, rich competition in the remaining league games. With four points we’re probably in the mix now, we’ve just got to keep driving on.

“There’s a lot of competition in that dressing room, the guys who came on today will want to be starting come July 4, so it has to be competitive and it is competitive.”