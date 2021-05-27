Sixth place finish for Tipperary rower Daire Lynch in Switzerland

Clonmel’s Daire Lynch competed again in Lucerne, Switzerland last weekend in the men’s single scull (M1X) at the World Rowing Cup II event.

Daire improved his position over the previous competition by finishing sixth overall in this highly competitive category, with a time of 7:01.90.

He knocked almost four seconds off his previous time at this venue, competing against rowers from Norway, Lithuania, Denmark and Germany. Oliver Zeidler of Germany took the gold medal on this occasion.

Team Ireland did really well overall at this world class event, qualifying for eight finals out of nine entries and bringing home five medals.