Tipperary's ladies footballers entertain All-Ireland champions Dublin next weekend

Following defeats by Cork and Waterford in their opening games, Tipperary's ladies footballers face another tough task when they play All-Ireland champions Dublin in the final round of the league next Saturday, June 5 at 6.30pm in Semple Stadium.

The game will be broadcast live on TG4 and the team will be announced later this week.

Tipperary U16 panel

The Tipperary Ladies Football U16 panel was announced this week and is as follows -

Caoimhe Molloy Hickey, Sarah Ryan, Emer Roche, Ciara O’Hora, Eva Cremmins (Arravale Rovers), Caoilinn Casey, Molly Gilmartin, Andrea Quirke, Anna Murphy, Emer Dwan (Boherlahan), Caoimhe Grace (Cahir), Thea O’Leary (Clerihan), Nicole Delaney (Fethard), Grace O’Shea, Niamh Hayes (Galtee Rovers/St. Pecauns), Sarah Bell, Grace Fitzpatrick Ryan, Kate Carr (Holycross Ballycahill), Aine Carew (Lattin/Cullen), Ciara Shelly (Moycarkey Borris), Hazel Brennan, Ava Wall (Moyle Rovers), Muireann Treacy (Slieve Felim/Raparees), Eva Sumner, Ava Ryan, Helen Cleere (Moyne Templetuohy), Nora Martin (Sliabh na mBan), Shona McBride, Tara Hoare (Templemore) and Chloe Byrne (Thurles Sarsfields).