Former Tipperary hurling All-Star hoping to organise summer camp in July

Should Covid-19 restrictions and circumstances allow, it is hoped that Mullinahone Summer Camp will take place from Monday, July 5 to Friday, July 9.

In order to determine if the Summer Camp is viable this year and how this might be managed, it would be useful to get a sense of numbers and age groups interested in attending.

If interested, please send an E-mail to Paul Curran at mullinahonesummercamp@outlook.ie indicating (1) the number of children who are interested in attending (2) their ages.



If the Summer Camp goes ahead a further announcement will be made to invite applications and secure places.



The Summer Camp will be open to all primary school going children. Please note that your child must have completed at least one year of primary school.