Irish Amputee Goalkeepers visit Tipperary - and 'saved' the best sunshine of the year

Cahir Park AFC

Visitors – Cahir Park AFC welcomed the Irish Amputee Goalies for a training session last Sunday and they saved the best sunshine of the year for the occasion. This is not their first visit and it was great to see them making good use of Cahir Park’s facilities for a training session with some of our coaches.



Summer Over 35’s league coming soon - Over 35’s league in conjunction with Tipperary Sports Partnership is back for June/July 2021. Get your teams signed up this week.



50/50 Draw - Last Friday evening Bernie O’Conner won €400 in our 50/50 Draw. Congratulations to Bernie. Tickets are on sale now for €2 each or 3 for €5 and are available in local shops and from committee members. Tickets are also available in Norman O’Briens Butchers now too.

Summer Schools - The Intersport Elverys Summer Soccer Schools are 25-years -old! To celebrate, we are giving away 25 places on the camps before the bookings go live next week! Visit news.fai.ie/SSSComp for more information. Bookings for the 2021 programme are live from June 3, so book your places now!