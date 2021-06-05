Irish Amputee Goalkeepers visit Tipperary - and 'saved' the best sunshine of the year

Cahir Park AFC welcomed the Irish Amputee Goalies for a training session last Sunday
Cahir Park AFC
Visitors – Cahir Park AFC welcomed the Irish Amputee Goalies for a training session last Sunday and they saved the best sunshine of the year for the occasion. This is not their first visit and it was great to see them making good use of Cahir Park’s facilities for a training session with some of our coaches.
Summer Over 35’s league coming soon - Over 35’s league in conjunction with Tipperary Sports Partnership is back for June/July 2021. Get your teams signed up this week.
50/50 Draw - Last Friday evening Bernie O’Conner won €400 in our 50/50 Draw. Congratulations to Bernie. Tickets are on sale now for €2 each or 3 for €5 and are available in local shops and from committee members. Tickets are also available in Norman O’Briens Butchers now too.
Summer Schools - The Intersport Elverys Summer Soccer Schools are 25-years -old! To celebrate, we are giving away 25 places on the camps before the bookings go live next week! Visit news.fai.ie/SSSComp for more information. Bookings for the 2021 programme are live from June 3, so book your places now!
More News
Ballingarry G.A.A. Adult/Juvenile & Camogie Club 5Km Virtual Walk/Run/Cycle commenced yesterday, Friday, June 4 and continues until Friday, June 18.
The joy a new playground gives and keeps on giving. An appeal has been launched in Cahir to help with the development of the new playground.
Westside says it would be a shame if Tipperary heroes such as Noel McGrath didn’t add a national league medal to their considerable collection of honours
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.