We're off - Tipperary club hurling returns from Saturday, June 13

The FBD Insurance - County Hurling League throws-in this coming Saturday, June 13
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A) Round 1
Borrisoleigh 12:00 Borris-Ileigh V Kilruane MacDonaghs
Castleiney 12:00 Loughmore-Castleiney V Toomevara
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (B) Round 1
Templemore 12:00 JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields
Roscrea 12:00 Roscrea V Nenagh Éire Óg
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (A) Round 1
Puckane 12:00 Kildangan V Clonoulty/Rossmore
The Ragg 12:00 Drom-Inch V Upperchurch-Drombane
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B) Round 1
Littleton 12:00 Moycarkey-Borris V Carrick Swan
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A) Round 1
Newport 12:00 Newport V Sean Treacys
Dolla 12:00 Silvermines V Clonakenny
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (B) Round 1
Gortnahoe 12:00 Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Cashel King Cormacs
Killenaule 12:00 Killenaule V St Mary's
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C) Round 1
Lorrha 12:00 Lorrha-Dorrha V Portroe
Ballina 12:00 Ballina V Templederry Kenyons
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A) Round 1
Cappawhite 12:00 Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry 12:00 Ballingarry V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (B) Round 1
Golden 12:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Arravale Rovers
Goatenbridge 12:00 Ballybacon/Grange V Moyle Rovers
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C) Round 1
Shallee 12:00 Ballinahinch V Moneygall
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (D) Round 1
Templetuohy 12:00 Moyne/ Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla
Ballinderry 12:00 Shannon Rovers V Borrisokane
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C) Round 1
The Ragg 15:00 Drom-Inch V Clonoulty/Rossmore
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B) Round 5
Holycross 12:00 Holycross/Ballycahill V Moycarkey-Borris
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
FBD Insurance County Junior (A) Hurling Championship Semi Final
The Ragg TBC Toomevara V Arravale Rovers (E.T. and finish on the day)
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A) Round 1
Clonmel Sportsfield 12:00 Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B) Round 1
Monroe 12:00 Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C) Round 1
Beal Atha Poirin 12:00 Ballyporeen V Cahir
Lisvernane 12:00 Aherlow V Rockwell Rovers
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A) Round 1
Golden 12:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonmel Óg
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B) Round 1
Bansha 12:00 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Grangemockler Ballyneale
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
FBD Insurance County U/21 (A) Football Championship Final
14:30 Arravale Rovers V Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. and finish on the day)
FBD Insurance County U/21 (B) Football Championship Final
Dolla 14:30 Ballina V Upperchurch-Drombane (E.T. and finish on the day)
FBD Insurance County Junior (B) Hurling Championship Semi Final
14:30 Gortnahoe-Glengoole V South Team (E.T. and finish on the day)
FBD Insurance County Junior (A) Hurling Championship Semi Final
18:30 Holycross/Ballycahill V Carrick Swans or Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. and finish on the day)
FBD Insurance County Junior (B) Hurling Championship Semi Final
19:00 Silvermines V West Team (E.T. and finish on the day)
