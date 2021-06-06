We're off - Tipperary club hurling returns from Saturday, June 13

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A) Round 1

Borrisoleigh 12:00 Borris-Ileigh V Kilruane MacDonaghs

Castleiney 12:00 Loughmore-Castleiney V Toomevara

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (B) Round 1

Templemore 12:00 JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields

Roscrea 12:00 Roscrea V Nenagh Éire Óg

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (A) Round 1

Puckane 12:00 Kildangan V Clonoulty/Rossmore

The Ragg 12:00 Drom-Inch V Upperchurch-Drombane

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B) Round 1

Littleton 12:00 Moycarkey-Borris V Carrick Swan

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A) Round 1

Newport 12:00 Newport V Sean Treacys

Dolla 12:00 Silvermines V Clonakenny

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (B) Round 1

Gortnahoe 12:00 Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Cashel King Cormacs

Killenaule 12:00 Killenaule V St Mary's

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C) Round 1

Lorrha 12:00 Lorrha-Dorrha V Portroe

Ballina 12:00 Ballina V Templederry Kenyons

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A) Round 1

Cappawhite 12:00 Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry 12:00 Ballingarry V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (B) Round 1

Golden 12:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Arravale Rovers

Goatenbridge 12:00 Ballybacon/Grange V Moyle Rovers

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C) Round 1

Shallee 12:00 Ballinahinch V Moneygall

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (D) Round 1

Templetuohy 12:00 Moyne/ Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla

Ballinderry 12:00 Shannon Rovers V Borrisokane

The Ragg 15:00 Drom-Inch V Clonoulty/Rossmore

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B) Round 5

Holycross 12:00 Holycross/Ballycahill V Moycarkey-Borris



SATURDAY, JUNE 19

FBD Insurance County Junior (A) Hurling Championship Semi Final

The Ragg TBC Toomevara V Arravale Rovers (E.T. and finish on the day)



SUNDAY, JUNE 20

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A) Round 1

Clonmel Sportsfield 12:00 Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B) Round 1

Monroe 12:00 Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C) Round 1

Beal Atha Poirin 12:00 Ballyporeen V Cahir

Lisvernane 12:00 Aherlow V Rockwell Rovers

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A) Round 1

Golden 12:00 Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonmel Óg

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B) Round 1

Bansha 12:00 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Grangemockler Ballyneale



SATURDAY, JUNE 26

FBD Insurance County U/21 (A) Football Championship Final

14:30 Arravale Rovers V Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. and finish on the day)

FBD Insurance County U/21 (B) Football Championship Final

Dolla 14:30 Ballina V Upperchurch-Drombane (E.T. and finish on the day)

FBD Insurance County Junior (B) Hurling Championship Semi Final

14:30 Gortnahoe-Glengoole V South Team (E.T. and finish on the day)

FBD Insurance County Junior (A) Hurling Championship Semi Final

18:30 Holycross/Ballycahill V Carrick Swans or Grangemockler Ballyneale (E.T. and finish on the day)

FBD Insurance County Junior (B) Hurling Championship Semi Final

19:00 Silvermines V West Team (E.T. and finish on the day)