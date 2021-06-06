Clonmel Racecourse hopes to welcome spectators back at September meetings

Irish racing and related industries employ 29,000 people

Clonmel Racecourse

Clonmel Racecourse is looking forward to the return of spectators at Powerstown Park at its September meetings

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Although it has been quite the achievement to keep racing going behind closed doors at Clonmel Racecourse, racing without crowds feels more like a dress rehearsal than the usual race day experience.

For many people working on the ground at racecourses, it’s just not the same without spectators. It’s the people who attend race meetings who create the atmosphere and it’s clear to see that the spectators’ presence is well and truly missed by everyone currently racing behind closed doors.
With the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Clonmel Racecourse hopes to welcome spectators back in September.
Conor O’Neill, chairman of the Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR) commented “Our members want nothing more than to welcome our valued punters back through our gates and we are looking forward to seeing our stands full and enclosures bustling once again.
“Naturally, we understand that a phased approach to reopening is most likely to enable that to happen from a public health perspective.
“The Association of Irish Racecourses wholeheartedly recognises the importance of our racehorse owners and the immense contribution that owners have made to keep Irish racing going behind closed doors.
“Irish racing and related industries employ 29,000 people and the continuation of racing has ensured that most have remained in employment, which is truly remarkable.
“Bearing that in mind, we are most anxious to welcome owners back to our tracks to reward their unwavering support of our great sport so they can come racing and enjoy seeing their horses run in the flesh once again.
“Furthermore, it would be great to welcome back the sponsors who have stood by our industry, albeit from a distance, as we work towards our ultimate goal to have crowds of supporters, members and spectators joining us again.”

