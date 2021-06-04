Three changes on Tipperary ladies football team to play Dublin in national league

There are three changes to the Tipperary team to play All-Ireland champions Dublin in the Lidl ladies football national league division 1B clash at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening (6.30).

Edith Carroll, Marie Creedon and Aine Delaney replace Laura Dillon, Roisin Howard and Ava Fennessy in the starting line-up.

The relegation-threatened Premier County are aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat, having lost to Cork and Waterford in the opening rounds.

As Dublin aim to make it three wins from three in the group phase, manager Mick Bohan has made five changes, drafting Niamh Collins, Hannah Leahy, Lauren Magee, Niamh McEvoy and captain Sinead Aherne into a strong starting line-up.

That quintet replace Laura McGinley, Aoife Kane, Siobhan McGrath, Niamh Hetherton and Lyndsey Davey, who all started in the victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend.

The Tipp team is L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, E Cronin; R Daly, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; E Carroll, A Moloney (captain), E Morrissey; C O’Dwyer, M Creedon, A Delaney.

The Dublin team is A Sheils; M Byrne; N Collins, H Leahy; O Nolan, O Carey, L Caffrey; L Magee, J Dunne; L Collins, S Killeen, C O’Connor; N McEvoy, H Tyrrell, S Aherne (captain).