Callanan returns for Tipp to lead the attack against Westmeath

Brendan Maher comes in to centre back and Brian Hogan starts in goals

The Tipperary Senior Hurlers will make the trip to TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar to play Westmeath in round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League.

For this game Tipperary Manager Liam Sheedy and his management team have made 6 changes from the team that started against Galway two weeks ago.

In to the team come, Brian Hogan in goal, Brendan Maher and Brian McGrath in defence, Michael Breen at midfield, while in the attack Willie Connors comes in to the half forward line and Captain Seamus Callanan has been named to start at no 14.

The Tipperary Senior Hurling Team in Full is:

1

Brian Hogan

Lorrha-Dorrha

2

Cathal Barrett

Holycross-Ballycahill

3

Padraic Maher

Thurles Sarsfields

4

Barry Heffernan

Nenagh Éire Óg

5

Robert Byrne

Portroe

6

Brendan Maher

Borris-Ileigh

7

Brian McGrath

Loughmore-Castleiney

8

Michael Breen

Ballina

9

Paddy Cadell

JK Brackens

10

Dan McCormack

Borris-Ileigh

11

Noel McGrath

Loughmore-Castleiney

12

Willie Connors

Kiladangan

13

John McGrath

Loughmore-Castleiney

14

Seamus Callanan

Drom-Inch

15

Jason Forde

Silvermines