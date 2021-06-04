Callanan returns for Tipp to lead the attack against Westmeath

Seamus Callanan starts at full forward tomorrow
Brendan Maher comes in to centre back and Brian Hogan starts in goals
The Tipperary Senior Hurlers will make the trip to TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar to play Westmeath in round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League.
For this game Tipperary Manager Liam Sheedy and his management team have made 6 changes from the team that started against Galway two weeks ago.
In to the team come, Brian Hogan in goal, Brendan Maher and Brian McGrath in defence, Michael Breen at midfield, while in the attack Willie Connors comes in to the half forward line and Captain Seamus Callanan has been named to start at no 14.
The Tipperary Senior Hurling Team in Full is:
1
Brian Hogan
Lorrha-Dorrha
2
Cathal Barrett
Holycross-Ballycahill
3
Padraic Maher
Thurles Sarsfields
4
Barry Heffernan
Nenagh Éire Óg
5
Robert Byrne
Portroe
6
Brendan Maher
Borris-Ileigh
7
Brian McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
8
Michael Breen
Ballina
9
Paddy Cadell
JK Brackens
10
Dan McCormack
Borris-Ileigh
11
Noel McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
12
Willie Connors
Kiladangan
13
John McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
14
Seamus Callanan
Drom-Inch
15
Jason Forde
Silvermines
More News
Snowfall gave Aidan O'Brien his ninth British Oaks winner and his 40th British classic success at Epsom this afternoon
No. 7 Connors Close, Cashel. A 3 bedroom semi detached house within walking distance of the town centre and all amenities.
L-R: Ingrid Dolan, Joe Cleary, Martin Hanrahan, Charlotte Kirwin, Noreen O’Connor, Eddie Lonergan, Larry Queeney and Garda Sarah Blackburn
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.