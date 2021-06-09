Tipperary athletics community eagerly looking forward to start of new season

The entire athletics community in the county jumped for joy when the Tipperary Athletics County Board finalised and published the county roads championship calender for 2021.

With an absence of races over the last 14 months the Mooreabbey Milers are one of those athletic clubs that can't wait to see the battle that will be on the start line. Restrictions permitting the following dates, races and venues have been decided upon -

Sunday June 27 County Novice Road (Moyne).

Wednesday July 14 County Novice B Road (to be confirmed).

Sunday July 25 County Intermediate Road (Carrick-on-Suir).

Sunday, August 8 County Masters Road (Clonmel).

Sunday, August 22 County Senior Road Championships (Dundrum).

Sunday September 12, County Senior 10 Mile Road (Galbally).

Mooreabbey Milers adult training is back and will continue as long as restrictions allow from 7pm to 8pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights in the community field in Galbally.

The framework incorporates the 15 per pod system, social distancing and for contact tracing pre-booking is essential through the club's online booking system for current members. Newbies are always welcome, so should you have an interest in joining the training sessions please message the club via the social media page Mooreabbey Milers AC on Facebook and they will point your running shoes in the right direction.

The club is currently unable to take any new juvenile members.

The club has been overwhelmed by the response for the return to juvenile training in recent times. Current government guidelines state that children can only be trained in pods of 15, which has to include the coach. Due to this and the amount of qualified coaches available any Monday night, the club is unfortunately at capacity for juvenile intake currently.

Please feel free to leave your contact details with the club by Messenger or email and once guidelines change and pod capacity increases the club will be in touch with you.