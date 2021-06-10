John O'Connell was the 'heart and soul' of Killenaule GAA club

Killenaule GAA club extends its sympathy to the family of one of its longest-serving members, John O’Connell, on his recent passing.

John was described as “the heart and soul” of the club across three decades (70s, 80s and 90s), fulfilling roles as trainer, selector, manager and club secretary.

Thereafter he remained a huge supporter of Killenaule and Tipperary teams, as do all the O’Connell family.

John’s brother Donie played a major part in Tipperary’s return to hurling glory in the late 80s.

Some wonderful stories emerged about John in the days following his passing from people who knew him across Ireland through GAA, music or as their postman.

John will certainly be remembered by many.

May he rest in peace.