Tipperary ladies football team to play Westmeath is announced

Lucy Spillane has been named at corner back on the Tipperary ladies football team to play Westmeath in tomorrow's national league relegation play-off in Banagher
The Tipperary ladies football team to play Westmeath in the Lidl National Football League Division 1 relegation play-off tomorrrow, Saturday at 1.30pm in St Rynagh’s, Banagher has been announced and is as follows -
Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry)
Lucy Spillane (Fethard)
Maria Curley (Templemore)
Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers)
Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan)
Caitlyn Kennedy (Aherlow)
Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite)
Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow)
Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore)
Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan)
Edith Carroll (Galtee Rovers/St. Pecauns)
Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials)
Cliona O’Dwyer (Brian Borus)
Roisin Howard (Cahir)
Aine Delaney (Templemore
Substitutes -
16.Rachel Sweeney (Holycross), 17. Niamh Hayes (Fethard), 18. Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), 19. Kate Davey (Fethard), 20. Carrie Davey (Fethard), 21. Katie Cunningham (Lattin/Cullen), 22. Laura Nagle (Ardfinnan), 23. Emer McCarthy (Galtee Rovers/St. Pecauns), 24. Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), 25. Clodagh Horgan (Boherlahan), 26. Roisin Daly (Moyne/Templetuohy), 27. Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), 28. Aishling Moloney (Cahir, captain), 29. Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), 30. Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone).
The game is being streamed live on https://page.inplayer.com/lidlnfl/ and this is the only link that is relevant to the LGFA.
