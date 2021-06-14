Tipperary golfers are getting out to enjoy the sunshine

Making the most of the sunshine

We’ve all been enjoying the recent sunshine at Slievenamon and we managed to have our limited, socially distanced Captains Day on June Bank Holiday Monday. Because of COVID restrictions, participation was limited to Committee Members only, but everyone had a fantastic day and it was the first big(ish) event of the season. Sadly our photographer couldn’t make it so photos had to be taken by yours truly- hence the quality.

Afterwards, everyone sat out on the patio enjoying the sun and refreshments, including some delicious cakes made by our own Heather Bailey. If you haven’t tried Heather’s Coffee Sponge, you haven’t lived - it’s totally scrumptious.

Meanwhile, members have been out competing in our Club competitions.

Men’s Results

Men’s weekend Singles Results June 5/6: Overall winner. Philip Hannibal 41 pts (28) (last nine holes)

Gross. Anthony Phelan. 30 pts (10)

2nd Adrian Furlong 41 pts (19)

3rd. James Lonergan 40 pts (30) (last nine holes)

Ladies Results

Ladies Sunday/Tuesday 9 holes June 6/8: 1st Ann Maxwell 20 pts (10)

Ladies Sun/Tuesday 18 holes June 6/8

1st Mairéad O’Donnell. 43 pts (27)

2nd Carmel Williams 40 pts (41)

3rd Teresa O’Brien 40 pts (29)

Ladies 12 hole scramble 10 June

1st. Marie Quirke, Anne Murphy, Christine Morris 37 pts

2nd. Bridget Napier, Thérèse Terry, Noreen Ryan 38 pts.

Men’s Senior Club

The Men’s Senior Club is continuing to grow and Wednesdays are a buzz of activity as Ray Carthy marshalls them into their various groupings. Rumour has it they are busy planning their first Away Trip of the year at the minute. It’s so refreshing to see the gradual return to normality and I have to say the Golf Club has been a lovely way for everyone to slowly unfurls their COVID bound wings and test their freedom.

The Men’s Club has now released its full fixtures list, and that can be viewed on our Clubnet App or on our Website at slievenamongolfclub@ gmail.com, by accessing “Members”, “Master Scoreboard” and the “Future Competitions”. The annual Slievenamon Open has now commenced and we welcome participants from all Clubs to join and compete for some outstanding prizes. Qualification for the Slievenamon Open commenced on Friday, June 11 and qualifications will be held most Fridays until further notice.

What about our 3-Ring Fairy Fort?

The only other news this week is that we have a new listing in the Discover Ireland website at http://www.discoverireland.ie/ tipperary/slievenamon-golf-club. And not a word in it about our 3 ring Fairy Fort!