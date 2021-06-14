Tipperary draw Wexford, Limerick and in camogie championship group

Cait Devane in action against Kilkenny on Sunday last
The draws have been announced by the Camogie Association
The All-Ireland championship draws for the senior, intermediate and premier junior championships have taken place and will see Tipperary lock horns with Wexford, Limerick and Offaly in the group stages of the senior.
The Tipp girls suffered defeat in the semi-final of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League on Sunday when Kilkenny rallied late to sucker punch them, but they have time now to ready themselves for the championship and Bill Mullaney will be impressing upon them the need to learn from the experience of the league campaign.
In the intermediate championship, Derry, Kerry and Laois will be on the horizon for Cian Treacy's charges.
All-Ireland Senior Championship Draw:
Group 1
Tipperary
Wexford
Limerick
Offaly
Group 2
Cork
Waterford
Dublin
Down
Group 3
Galway
Kilkenny
Westmeath
Clare
All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Draw
Group 1
Meath
Dublin
Galway
Carlow
Group 2
Antrim
Kildare
Kilkenny
Cork
Group 3
Laois
Kerry
Derry
Tipperary
All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship draw:
Group 1
Armagh
Waterford
Wexford
Group 2
Roscommon
Clare
Kildare
Group 3
Cavan
Antrim
Down
Limerick
