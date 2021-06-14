Tipperary draw Wexford, Limerick and in camogie championship group

The All-Ireland championship draws for the senior, intermediate and premier junior championships have taken place and will see Tipperary lock horns with Wexford, Limerick and Offaly in the group stages of the senior.

The Tipp girls suffered defeat in the semi-final of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League on Sunday when Kilkenny rallied late to sucker punch them, but they have time now to ready themselves for the championship and Bill Mullaney will be impressing upon them the need to learn from the experience of the league campaign.

In the intermediate championship, Derry, Kerry and Laois will be on the horizon for Cian Treacy's charges.

All-Ireland Senior Championship Draw:

Group 1

Tipperary

Wexford

Limerick

Offaly

Group 2

Cork

Waterford

Dublin

Down

Group 3

Galway

Kilkenny

Westmeath

Clare

All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Draw

Group 1

Meath

Dublin

Galway

Carlow

Group 2

Antrim

Kildare

Kilkenny

Cork

Group 3

Laois

Kerry

Derry

Tipperary

All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship draw:

Group 1

Armagh

Waterford

Wexford

Group 2

Roscommon

Clare

Kildare

Group 3

Cavan

Antrim

Down

Limerick