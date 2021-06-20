Tipperary's Ellie Mai Gartland beaten in quarter-final of European Under 22 Boxing Championships

Clonmel boxer loses out to English opponent

Ellie Mai Gartland

Clonmel boxer Ellie Mai Gartland

Tipperary's Ellie Mai Gartland bowed out of the European Under 22 boxing championships in Italy this afternoon. 

The 19-year-old Clonmel boxer was beaten by England's Gemma Richardson in the quarter-final of the lightweight division.

Clonmel boxing club coach Martin Fennessy said "it wasn't to be for Ellie Mai, who was beaten by a very strong and more experienced girl in a very tough contest.

"Well done to you Ellie Mai, you gave your all and the best of luck to Gemma Richardson in the semi-final."

The championships, which are being held in the central Italian town of Roseto Degli Abruzzi, will continue until next Thursday.

Ellie Mai was the first Clonmel boxer to compete at these championships.

She is no stranger to competing on the international stage, having won the European junior (U16) championship in Anapa, Russia, three years ago.



