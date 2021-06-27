Athletics: Stage is set for the 36th annual Coillte Dundrum Road Race

Great news in the past week when the club got word through the County Board that it will be receiving a Race License from Athletics Ireland to enable it to run its 36th Annual Coillte 10k road race.



With the Covid pandemic nothing was certain, but the race date fell perfectly with the easing of restrictions to allow a restricted numbers live event to take place. So Wednesday the 7th of July at 8pm in Dundrum barring any dramatic change in the health of our nation runners will be able to toe the start line once again.



The Semi State company Coillte who have been involved with the race from day one is again the main sponsor of the event. Where would the physical/mental health of the country be today without the Companies open forest policy allowing millions of people to use its vast areas of forests around the country to grab a bit of fresh air and exercise over the past year when there was nowhere else to go.



Dundrum of course has a huge tradition of forestry with many kilometres of forest trails developed by Coillte over the years attracting thousands of people to the area every year boasting the economy of the local businesses. Dundrum Athletic Club are again grateful for the companies continued sponsorship of the healthy sport of running.



For Tipperary athletes there is the added incentive of the Tim Crowe Memorial trophy (kindly donated by Dominic Moore) for the fastest Tipperary athlete to finish the 10k.



Since this trophy was introduced in 2010 in memory of an iconic athlete who hailed from Dundrum it has been won by Danny Smith Ballynonty five times, Christopher Bracken Thurles Crokes once, David Mansfield Clonmel twice and present holder Kevin Moore Dundrum three times.



The race entries will be all online via a link at www.itsyourrace.com with numbers collected on the night along with the much sought-after Souvenir Embroidered Hand Towel for all participants.



Prizes will be in all the usual categories same as has been at all the previous year’s live races and will be posted to all winners in the day’s after the race. Intended entrants should keep an eye on the link via the club’s social media pages for when entry opens as numbers will be limited due to Covid Restrictions.

So, get your entry in early to avoid disappointment.

The race will be run over the usual flat two lap circuit with each lap consisting of a series of five straights where one or two records are broken every year.



While the lack of competition due to Covid restrictions will surely hinder PB’s for most athletes Dundrum with its so many years of racing will be a good starting point to see where you are time wise.



Tanzanian international Daniel Gidumbanda incredible time of 29:45 course record for the 10k has stood since 1997 which is 24 years ago this year. While Irish international Rosemary Ryan Bilboa 34:28 women’s course record has stood since 2003.

For the record, the following are the course record holders over the Dundrum course.



Senior Men Daniel Gidumbanda Tanzania 1997 29:45, O/40 Men Gerard Mullane Limerick 1996 32:41, O/45 Men Tony Reidy Portlaoise 2017 33:45, O/50 Men Paul Moran Rathfarnham 2016 34:12, O/55 Men Michael Hassett St Catherines 2015 35:51,0/60 Men John Collins Leevale 2019 39:38,O/65 Men James O’Sullivan Tipperary Town 2019 40:31, O/70 Men Andrew Jeyes Ivanhoe 2018 44:04, Junior Men 5k Darren Dunne Nenagh Olympic 2016 15:12, Senior Women Rosemary Ryan Bilboa 2003 34:28, O/40 Women Mary Sheehan Grange 2003 39:24, O/45 Women Siobhan McHugh Clonmel 2017 42:34, O/50 Women Veronica Colleran Love to Run 2019 42:24,O/55 Women Dorothy Ryan Country Club 2016 45:01,O/60 Women Carmel MacDomhnaill West Limerick 2018 51:13,O/65 Women Sally Jeyes 2018 Ivanhoe 56:47, Junior Women 5k Louise Stack Portlaoise 2016 19:05, Wheelchair Cillian Dunne Borrisokane 2019 28:20.