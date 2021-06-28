It's all sunshine, blue skies and smiles at Slievenamon Golf Club these days

SLIEVENAMON GOLF CLUB

It was a slightly cooler week in Slievenamon last week, but the dip in the weather didn’t impact on the enthusiasm of our golfers. We are thinking of changing our logo to “A little drop of rain never hurt anyone” (a sentiment wholeheartedly endorsed by Greenkeeper Paul Kenny, who has been working overtime to keep the greens looking luscious).

ACE GOLFER CIARAN O’MEARA

The club had another busy and exciting week, not least with the scoring of another hole in one. This time it was the turn of Ciaran O’Meara, who, with a stroke of genius (no pun intended), lashed it out of the Park and into the hole on the 1st, helping him to win the Monthly Medal in the process. No one could begrudge him - Ciaran is one of our most popular members.

SLIEVENAMON OPEN

The Slievenamon Open Qualifiers are also in full swing now and Friday is becoming a very busy day with entrants lining up to get out on the course.

DES DELAHUNTY TROPHY

Not to be outdone, the ladies are also turning out in strength - last week saw huge support for the Des Delahunty Trophy, and the only thing missing was the opportunity to meet afterwards to support the winner properly. At the moment, people have to make do with outdoor catering (Heather's Cup Cakes are now running a close second to her Coffee Cake in terms of popularity here).

LOTS OF VISITORS

We are delighted to be welcoming so many visitors at the moment - not just with local Green Fees but with visitors travelling down regularly from further afield - including some Dublin golfers who are fast becoming regulars at the club. It is always great to see new faces and every visitor is assured a welcome and a pairing if they need it (once we get enough notice!)

JUNIOR COACHING

Everything is now set for the Junior Coaching, which begins again Saturday, July 3. There is still time to book in the little ones, but demand is high and last years participants are at the front of the queue. Rumour has it some of them are waking their Dads up at 5 am to get them out practising so they will be in peak condition when we re-start.

RESULTS

The results for last week are as follows:

Gents Club

Monthly Medal - 19/20 June

Overall Winner Ciaran O'Meara 60 (10)

Gross Denis Burke 77 (9)

2nd Conor Dunlea 61 (30)

3rd Diarmuid Heafey 65 (15) Back 9

2021 Slievenamon Open Singles Qualified List

Brian Higgins June 11; Damien Leen 11 June 11; Tom Arnold June 11; Michael Hickey June 18; Eamon Power June 18; Robert Phelan June 18

LADIES CLUB

Des Delahunty Trophy 20/22 June

1 Carmel Williams 42 (39)

2 Catherine O'Connor 40 (38)

Gross Ellen O'Connor 21 (20)

3 Rosa Gardiner 40 (28)

Front 9 Margaret English 23 (34)

Back 9 Una Creed 19 (36)

9 Hole Sunday/Tuesday

1 Anne Murphy 17 (17)

2 Katherine Kelly 17 (11)

Scramble Thursday 24 June

1st Josephine Murphy, Patricia Whooley, Bridget Napier

2nd Helen Clinton, Teresa O'Brien, Laoise Power.

Onwards and upwards

With the promise of sunshine next week, we expect even more Golfers out on the Course so onwards and upwards!