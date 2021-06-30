God Bless You Boherlahan! Young GAA stars on the rise in Mid Tipperary

GAELIC GAMES

God Bless You Boherlahan! Young GAA stars on the rise in Mid Tipperary

Boherlahan Dualla U16B County Hurling Champions. The Parish Under 16 A Camogie players are now also county champions.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Congratulations
To Jake Canny who has been picked on the Tipperary Minor Football panel and to Dylan Fogarty who has been picked on the Tipperary Minor Hurling panel. Best of luck to both lads and to both squads for the season.
Congrats also to Caoimhe Maher who was on the Tipperary U16B camogie panel who played v Limerick last Sunday.

Also congrats to Mya Hickey, Maria Murphy and Sarah McLoughlin who represented the club on the Tipperary U14 camogie panel last weekend playing Kilkenny, Galway and Clare.

U16A County Camogie Champions
Congratulations to our U16A Camogie team who won the county final last Wednesday. The long awaited 2020 final was played in Boherlahan v Fethard. A special mention of thanks to the management team Richie, Ray and Clodagh.

Also, thanks to Premier Sports, Cashel who sponsored socks for the girls.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie