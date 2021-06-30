God Bless You Boherlahan! Young GAA stars on the rise in Mid Tipperary

Boherlahan Dualla U16B County Hurling Champions. The Parish Under 16 A Camogie players are now also county champions.
To Jake Canny who has been picked on the Tipperary Minor Football panel and to Dylan Fogarty who has been picked on the Tipperary Minor Hurling panel. Best of luck to both lads and to both squads for the season.
Congrats also to Caoimhe Maher who was on the Tipperary U16B camogie panel who played v Limerick last Sunday.
Also congrats to Mya Hickey, Maria Murphy and Sarah McLoughlin who represented the club on the Tipperary U14 camogie panel last weekend playing Kilkenny, Galway and Clare.
U16A County Camogie Champions
Congratulations to our U16A Camogie team who won the county final last Wednesday. The long awaited 2020 final was played in Boherlahan v Fethard. A special mention of thanks to the management team Richie, Ray and Clodagh.
Also, thanks to Premier Sports, Cashel who sponsored socks for the girls.
Dundrum AC Women's Team who won Bronze at the County Novice Road Championship in Moyne. L-R: Catherine Fogarty, Laura McCarthy Armstrong and Tish Ryan.
