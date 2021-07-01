Bubbles bursting to get Tipperary's O'Dwyer back on form

Sixteen days after Tipperary won the September 1st All-Ireland senior hurling final in 1991, John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer was born into the heart of hurling country in Killenaule. And, he would play a key role in half of Tipperary's four All-Ireland victories since that day when Declan Carr lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup, with Tipperary having defeated neighbours Kilkenny.



In fact, all of John's appearances in the All-Ireland senior final have been against Kilkenny and right now, as the Tipp lads prepare to embark upon their 2021 campaign, they wouldn't say no to another repeat of the age old rivalry at the ultimate day of the hurling calendar.



Bubbles struggled last year with injury, and trying to find form when on one leg is no easy thing - for club or county. It was frustrating, annoying and ultimately led to a disappointing year, following the highs of 2019.



But, he has worked really hard to get himself right for this years campaign and he showed in the league games in which he featured that he has lost none of those mesmerising skills which have been so central to Tipperary's success in recent times - remember, he netted in both All-Ireland victories over Kilkenny in 2016 and 2019 and it is true to say that when Bubbles is on song, the melody music from the Tipperary camp is as sweet as a Beethoven symphony. He just brings so many options to the table and his movement, speed of thought and brilliant wristy play is a joy to watch when he is in the zone.



And, the good news for all Tipperary supporters is that, as he gets ready to hit the 30 mark, Bubbles appears to be in the zone right now.



John played minor hurling with Tipperary in 2008 and 2009 and U21 in 2010, 2011 and 2012 (as captain) – winning Munster and All-Ireland U21 medals in 2010 lining out at corner-forward.



He won a Munster senior hurling medal in 2015, lining out at corner-forward and scoring 5 points in the final against Waterford.



His senior debut with Tipperary arrived in the 2013 Waterford Crystal Cup quarter-final, lining out at right half-forward against Limerick, and scoring a point from play - his Championship debut as a second half substitute against the same opposition came later than summer when he bagged 1-3 from play.



His first All-Ireland senior medal was won in 2016 when he scored 1-5 in the final against Kilkenny, a performance for which he received a nomination for man of the match.



And, his second All Ireland medal arrived in 2019 scoring 1-2 from play in the sides victory over Kilkenny again. John was nominated for an All-Star award in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019, winning an All-Star at wing-forward in 2014. He also won an Inter Provincial hurling medal with Munster in 2016.



Let's hope that John can rise to the heights of 2019 again this season - because if he does, Tipp's chances of silverware rise considerably.