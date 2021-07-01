Tipp athletes enjoy much success at the Irish Life Junior & u23 athletics

Tipperary athletes enjoyed much success at the Irish Life Junior & u23 athletics championships which took place over two days on June the 18 and 20 at Morton Stadium, Dublin.



Day 1 Junior track results:

In the junior mens 800m, heat 2 Sean Hayes Nenagh Olympic AC placed 7th with a time of 2.04.11.

Junior women’s 200m heat 2 saw Aoife Dwyer Moyne AC place 4th with 27.79 while in the same heat Leona Maher also of Moyne AC place 6th in 28.09. Heat 3 saw the Moyne AC duo of Katie Bergin place 1st with 25.39 which qualified her for the final and Aisling Dwyer place 6th in 27.58. In the 200m final, Katie Bergin finished 3rd with 25.29.

In the men’s 200m heat 3, Mark Carroll Nenagh Olympic AC placed 5th in 24.06.

In the men’s 5000m final, Luke Purcell placed 10th in 15.53.30. James Tanner also of Nenagh Olympic AC placed 15th in 16.20.75 while Darren O'Dwyer of Carrick on Suir AC finished in 18th with 16.50.61.



Day 1 Junior field results:

In the men’s hammer 6kg, Azuolas Varnili of Templemore AC placed 4th with 47.89 while team mate Liam Bergin of Templemore AC finished 8th with 29.85.

In the women’s hammer 4kg, Katie Cozens of Templemore AC placed 5th with 33.11.

In the women’s weight for distance 28lbs, Katie Cozens of Templemore AC placed 6th with 4.36.

In women’s triple jump, Grace Fitzgerald Tipperary Town AC finished in 2nd place in 10.94.



Day 1 U/23 track results:

In the men’s 200m heat 1, Jack Hickey Moyne AC placed 4th in 22.70 which qualified him for the final. Heat 2 had Mark Ryan Nenagh Olympic AC who finished 8th in 23.42. Jack Hickey placed 8th in the final in 23.42.

In the men’s 5000m final, Evan Fitzgerald of Clonmel AC finished 3rd in 14.55.48.



Day 1 U/23 field results:

The men’s hammer 7.26kg, saw Sean Mockler Moycarkey Coolcroo finished 2nd with 53.26 while Brian Naughton Nenagh Olympic AC placed 4th with 37.72.

The women’s hammer 4kg saw Fiona Hennessy Templemore AC finish in 2nd place with 37.09.

Lastly, in the men’s shot put 7.26kg, Sean Carolan of Nenagh Olympic AC finished 2nd with 13.13.

Day 2 Junior track results:

In the men’s 100m heat 1, Padraic Hassett Nenagh Olympic AC placed 8th in 11.84. The 400m had two Nenagh Olympic AC athletes competing. Heat 1 saw TomMcCutcheon finish 6th with 53.32 while in heat 3 Padraic Hasset finished 7th in 53.32

The men's 1500m heat 2, Cian Hodgins Nenagh Olympic AC placed 17th in 4.23.04.



In the women’s 100m, three Moyne AC athletes competed. Heat 1, Leona Maher placed 8th in 13.21. Heat 2, Aoife Doyle placed 8th in 13.1 while in heat 3, Aisling Dwyer placed 7th in 13.39.

The women’s 400m heat 1, Katie Bergin Moyne AC finished 3rd with 59.09to qualify for the final. In the final Katie placed 7th in 1.00.37. in the women’s 4 x 100m relay, the Moyne AC team of Aoife Dwyer, Leona Maher, Aisling Dwyer & Katie Bergin finished 3rd in 50.29. The women’s 1500m, saw Siobhan Whelan of Clonmel AC finished 1st in 4.34.79.

Day 2 Junior field results:

In the men’s pole vault, Ben Connolly Nenagh Olympic AC placed 5th with 3.60. The men’s long jump saw Mark Carroll Nenagh Olympic AC placed 3rd with 6.30.

In the women’s pole vault, Ava Rochford Nenagh Olympic AC finished 2nd with 3.00 while team mate Jodie McGrath finished 3rd with 3.00. The women’s long jump saw Grace Fitzgerald Tipperary Town AC place 10th with 4.70.



Day 2 U/23 track results:

In the men’s 100m heat 2, Mark Ryan Nenagh Olympic AC placed 6th in 12.20.

In the men’s 400m, heat 1, David Ryan Moycarkey Coolcroo AC finished in 2nd place in 49.71 which qualified him for the final. In the same heat. Jack Pender Carrick on Suir AC placed 5th in 51.50. In heat 2, Jack Hickey Moyne AC placed 6th in 53.75. In the final David Ryan finished 3rd in 49.04.

In the women’s 400m, Miriam Daly Carrick on Suir AC finished 4th in 59.43 which qualified her for the final. In the final Miriam placed 6th in 59.74. The women’s 1500m, had Ciara O Neill Clonmel AC finish in 5th place in 4.48.62. Day 2 U/23 field results: In the men’s discus 2kg, Sean Carolan Nenagh Olympic AC finished 1st with 45.25 while Darragh Miniter also of Nenagh Olympic AC finished 3rd with 36.30. Excellent performances throughout. Well done to all athletes.