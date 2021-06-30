Drom-Inch claim Cahill Cup title after strong finish against Gortnahoe Glengoole

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The game was played at Holycross this evening

Drom-Inch 5-24

Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-17

Drom-Inch claimed the Cahill Cup with a strong finish against fourteen man Gortnahoe Glengoole at Holycross this evening in perfect conditions for the game.

A closely contested game for much of the three quarters mark, it changed dramatically when Jamie Moloney grabbed a Drom-Inch goal in the 12 minute of the second half and Gortnahoe Glengoole centre back Brian Maher received a straight red card at the same time.

The double whammy blow effectively ended Gortnahoe Glengoole's chances and Drom-Inch sub Tommy Nolan added a fifth goal before the end.

But, the Gortnahoe Glengoole lads had been well in the game earlier on, and led at the first half water break by 1-6 to 1-5 - Kevin Slattery getting their goal, while Jamie Moloney got the Drom-Inch green flag.

However, two goals in as many minutes  from Shane Hassett and Stevie Nolan put Drom-Inch 3-10 to 2-11 in front at the break  - a Brian Maher goal from a long range free giving Gortnahoe Glengoole a real fillip.

It had been a fine first half of hurling and the third quarter was good too, until the double blow to Gortnahoe Glengoole - the Jamie Moloney goal and the Maher sending off.

Drom-Inch were impressive winners in the end, but they knew they had been in a match by game-end. 

