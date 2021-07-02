Tipperary GAA will stream both junior hurling finals this weekend

Now you can see the two games live by checking out the link

Tipperary GAA are delighted to announce that this weekend's FBD Insurance 2020 County Junior A & B Hurling Championship Finals will be streamed live and exclusively on the Tipperary GAA Streaming service.

Tipperary GAA have once again, partnered with StreamSport and InPlayer to offer a top-class streaming service that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. In 2020 a total of 22 games were streamed and it is hoped to expand on that number during the coming club season. Subscribers can look forward to top quality commentary and analysis of each game which will add even more to what is arguably one of the best streaming services currently available.



Our 2021 coverage commences this weekend with live action of both the FBD County Junior A & B Hurling Finals (2020 Championship).

First up on Friday will be the clash of Arravale Rovers and Holycross-Ballycahill in the "A Final". The game throws in at 7.30pm and commentator Stephen Gleeson will be on hand to bring you all the action from Dundrum as it happens.

On Sunday the Tipperary GAA cameras will be in Holycross for the clash of Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Cashel King Cormacs in the "B Final" with Paul Jenkins holding the microphone.

To celebrate the launch of our 2021 streaming, Tipperary GAA are offering a "Two for the price of One" weekend package where you can view both of this weekend's games for only €10.

https://page.inplayer.com/TipperaryGAA/index.html