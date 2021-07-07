Tipperary GAA Scene

Munster Senior Hurling Semi Final

Well done to the Tipperary Senior Hurling team who overcame Clare in last Sundays Munster semi final which was played in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Liam Sheedy’s men showed great determination and pride in the jersey on their back’s and showed a never say die approach that brought them to within one point of Clare at the break having been six points behind after only 10 minutes.

A strong start to the second half saw Tipperary take a nine point lead by the 60th minute and while Clare did manage to bring the deficit down, in the end it was Tipperary who emerged victorious on a full time score of 3-23 to 2-22. Following the final whistle, Tipperary’s Dan McCormack was presented with the RTE man of the match award on the back of an outstanding performance. Congratulations to Dan and indeed all the players on a great win, Dan’s was at the heart of Tipp’s victory over Clare. He scored two points from play, but it was his all-round work-rate that saw him win hard ball and force turnovers that really caught the eye.



All roads now lead to Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday July 18th and a Munster Final date with the reigning Munster and All Ireland champions Limerick who defeated Cork in the other Semi Final which was played in Semple Stadium on Saturday last. This will be another tough task for Tipperary, but one thing is for sure that the players and team management will prepare diligently for the game and once 4.15pm arrives and the ball is thrown in on Sunday week, Tipperary will be ready for what should be a great contest.

Munster Senior Football Semi Final

Our Senior Footballers start the defence of their Munster title this Saturday evening in Semple Stadium when Kerry arrive in to town. The game which takes place in Semple Stadium throws in at 7pm and I want to appeal to as many Tipperary supporters as possible to avail of our ticket allocation and give our footballers as much support as we can. They brought great pride to our county last year and now they need Tipperary supporters to get behind them for what will be a season defining game. The Tipperary team will be announced live on Tipp FM and on Tipperary GAA social media platforms at 9pm this Friday evening.

Munster Under 20 Football Championship

The Tipperary Under 20 footballers open their Munster Championship campaign this Thursday evening July 8th when they welcome Limerick to Semple Stadium at 7.30pm. Manager Paddy Christie and his selectors have named the following panel ahead of this years campaign:



Barry Kehoe Kilsheelan Kilcash, Billy O Connor Kilsheelan Kilcash, Callan Scully Nenagh Eire Og, Cathal Deeley Clonmel Commercials, Conor McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney, Eoin McCarthy Clonmel Commercials, Jake Kiely Cahir, Jamie Holloway Carrick Swans, Jason Madigan Kilsheelan Kilcash, Kieran Costello Thurles Sarsfields, Rory Collins Moyle Rovers, Sean Daly Grangemockler Ballyneale, Tadhg Condon Clonmel Commercials, Ryan Walsh Fethard, Brian Keating Portroe, Conor Cadell JK Brackens, Ben Comerford Grangemockler Ballyneale, Mark O Connor Clonmel Commercials, Jamie Duncan Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams, Leon Kennedy Grangemockler Ballyneale, Matthew Power Ballina, Emmet Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash, Jack Lillis Drom & Inch, Cian O Mahony Ardfinnan, Mikey Lyons Grangemockler Ballyneale, Christy English Ballyporeen, Brian McKeown Moyle Rovers, David Kelly Arravale Rovers, Eanna Ryan CJ Kickhams Mullinahone, Kevin Grogan Cahir, Mark O Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale, Sean O Connor Clonmel Commercials. Best wishes to all the players and management for what will hopefully be a successful year.

Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship

The Tipperary Under 20 Hurlers will also be getting their 2021 campaign under way in the coming days. They will welcome Waterford to Semple Stadium on Monday next July 12th for a Quarter Final clash. The players have been preparing diligently for the past number of months under the guidance of manager John Devane and his selectors. The group will know that they will need to play to their full potential if they are to progress to the next stage of the competition. The under 20 Hurling panel which was named by John Devane last week is as follows:



Rory Brislane Toomevara, Tony Cahill Drom & Inch, John Campion Drom & Inch, Michael Corcoran Silvermines, Paddy Creedon Thurles Sarsfields, James Devaney Borris-Ileigh, Robert Doyle Clonoulty Rossmore, Enda Dunphy St Marys, Colm Fogarty Lorrha Dorrha, Max Hackett Moycarkey Borris, Sean Hayes Kiladangan, Conor Hennessey Nenagh Eire Óg, Jack Leamy Golden Kilfeacle, Kevin Maher Borris-Ileigh, Peter McGarry St Marys, Ciaran O Dwyer Killenaule, Conor O Dwyer Cashel King Cormacs, Jason O Dwyer Clonoulty Rossmore, Kian O Kelly Kilruane MacDonaghs, Michael O Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone, Sean Phelan Nenagh Eire Óg, Fintan Purcell Drom & Inch, Johnny Ryan Arravale Rovers, Keith Ryan Upperchurch-Drombane, Luke Shanahan Upperchurch-Drombane, Kyle Shelly Moycarkey Borris, Dara Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields, Conor Whelan Carrick Davins



Again, we wish all involved the very best of luck in the upcoming championship.

Munster Minor Hurling Championship

Wednesday July 14th will see the commencement of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship and a trip to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for James Woodlock’s charges. The game which throws in at 7.30pm pits Tipperary against Kerry and although Tipperary will be seen as favourites to progress by many, games at this level are never to be taken lightly and have in the past thrown up some unexpected results. So with that in mind the players and management have been approaching this game very seriously and have prepared very well, playing a number of very competitive challenge games against Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Dublin and Wexford.

2020 FBD County Junior A & B Hurling Finals

Congratulations to Arravale Rovers who overcame Holycross-Ballycahill in the Junior (A) decider which was played on Friday night last in Dundrum. This was a highly entertaining game of hurling that was there to be won by either side right up to the last few minutes when Arravale hit for a goal that sealed their victory by 1-16 to 0-15 and a ticket to Intermediate Hurling in 2021.



In the Junior (B) decider Cashel King Cormacs made it a West Tipperary double as they overcame Mid opponents Gortnahoe-Glengoole with a very convincing full-time score of 4-14 to 0-10. Cashel will now play Junior (A) hurling for the coming year. Well done to our match referees Peter Carroll and Paddy Ivors and to the host venues who as always had everything in top class order.

Covid Update

As you are aware, the Irish Government on Wednesday confirmed an increase in spectator numbers at sporting events with 200 spectators allowed at Gaelic games events in the 26 Counties from this Saturday, July 3rd. This number is in addition to the official panel/backroom team allowance of 40 per team, stewards or media attendees. Where a ground has a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 500 spectators can attend. It is essential that all of those hosting and attending our games remain conscious of Government and GAA guidelines and follow the advice and instructions of stewards at our games. There are no other significant changes for Gaelic Games in the latest relaxations in the South. Below is a summary of the restrictions that remain in place for Gaelic Games. For club games, dressing rooms must remain closed.

This is to ensure the risk of players or backroom personnel being classified as Close contacts is minimised. As in the Summer of 2020, Players should arrive ready to warm-up, play and leave the ground once the relevant game is over. All club and county meetings should continue to be held remotely or outdoors (maximum of 15 people) until further notice – indoor meetings are not permitted.

The Government however have indicated that this may change later in the month pending the implementation of a system to verify vaccination or immunity. From July 5th, it is permitted to hold family fun days or other fundraising events provided the numbers involved do not exceed 200 persons (this is an increase from the 100-limit allowed in June), subject to adhering to the Association’s guidance on insurance for such events.



Health and Wellbeing

The upcoming Healthy Club Officer Training has been postponed until mid – September. Club recruitment for the next phase of the Healthy Club Project will begin in October.



GAA for Dads & Lads is a social hurling & football programme for those keen to enjoy Gaelic Games outside the traditional competitive structures of the GAA. The aim of the programme is:



1. Increase social participation in Gaelic Games

2. Offer a fun, healthy, social outlet for recently retired, lapsed or new entrants to our games

3. Connect or re-connect players with their club and enjoy the comradery of team sports.

Further information can be obtained by linking into GAA Dads & Lads Webinar recording on You Tube:

GAA for Dads & Lads Information Evening - YouTube

Queries may also be sent to Aoife Reilly at

aoife.reilly@gaa.ie



GAA Museum Book Club choice for July - 'The GAA v Douglas Hyde'

The GAA Museum Book Club choice for July is 'The GAA v Douglas Hyde' by Cormac Moore. This month, there’s a focus on history again with this fascinating story about the removal of Ireland’s first President as patron of the GAA. In this well researched account, Moore examines the circumstances around one of the most controversial incidents in GAA history. On 13 November 1938, just months after his inauguration, President Douglas Hyde attended a soccer match between Ireland and Poland, breaking GAA Rule 27 ‘The Ban’.

The removal of Hyde strained the relationship between the GAA and the Irish government, and also damaged the credibility of the rule which stated: “Any member of the Association who plays or encourages in any way rugby, football, hockey or any imported game which is calculated to injuriously affect our National Pastimes, is suspended from the Association”. Throughout this book, Moore follows Hyde’s rise to prominence as well as his relationship with the GAA and looks at the arguments for and against the decision to remove Hyde as patron as well as the national and international reactions to the incident.

Cormac Moore is Historian in Residence with Dublin City Council. He holds a PhD in history from De Montfort University in Leicester and a Masters degree in Modern Irish History from UCD.



Those wishing to get involved with the GAA Museum Book Club can sign up for free at www.crokepark.ie/bookclub. Each month the GAA Museum team will choose a well-known GAA book to read and review and at the end of the month, the museum will host a free online interview with the author, in which members can submit questions and comments. The live chat with Cormac Moore will take place on Thursday July 29th at 8.30pm.



This book is not available through the GAA Museum Gift Shop, but is available to borrow through your library, to purchase through your local bookshop or to download as an eBook.



Tipperary Under 15 Football

On Saturday 3rd of July 4 Tipperary U15 Football teams with a total of 84 boys involved played games in Tulla Clare and Martinstown Limerick . Two teams went to Tulla and played two Clare teams each team playing two games so all boys got plenty of game time. We won 3 games and lost 1. Shane Hennessy Loughmore-Castleiney, James Farrelly JK Brackens and Shane Gavin Newport took these teams and were very impressed with all the boys.



Two teams also travelled to Martinstown to play Limerick and Waterford .Both teams also played two games Limerick 1+2 and Waterford 1+2 so again each boy got plenty of game time, we Won 2 Drew 1 and Lost 1. Tommy Landers knockavilla Kickhams, Kevin Shelly Killenaule, Damian McCormack and Billy Donnelly Portroe took the Martinstown teams and again we were very impressed by all the boys.



It was a very productive day and all the 84 boys really enjoyed their first experience of inter county Football. We thank Dinny Maher Games Manager for organizing the day and look forward to more days like that. It’s of great importance to these boys to get that experience and hopefully they will go on and play minor,u20 and Senior Football for Tipperary.



Tipperary GAA Scene

If there is anything you feel should feature in this column going forward, please feel free to forward it to pro.tipperary@gaa.ie