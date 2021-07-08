Tipperary player wins Mallow Senior Scratch Cup

Kyle Kennedy, Hillview Sports Club (Clonmel) proudly holds the Mallow Senior Scratch Cup
Congratulations to Kyle Kennedy, who won the Senior Scratch Cup at the Majestic Pitch and Putt course in Mallow.
Kyle had a magnificent score of 12 under par. Kyle has achieved previous victories at intermediate, and this is his first win at senior level and we are sure there will be more to come.
Former Lady Captain Veronica Anglim was also successful at Majestic, winning the ladies nett prize.
More News
