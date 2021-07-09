Wins for Cappawhite, Sean Treacy's and Cashel in West Tipperary's Crosco Cup

Crosco Cup ¼ Final round-up

Cappawhite edge out Arravale Rovers

By: Francis Coughlan at Sean Treacy Park

Cappawhite 3-16(25)

Arravale Rovers 2-16(22)

Cappawhite booked their place in the semi-final of the 2021 Crosco Cup following victory over the recently crowned, County Junior A Hurling champions Arravale Rovers in Sean Treacy Park on Wednesday evening who started with nine of their starting team from their County success five days previous.

Just a goal separated the sides at the interval in what was an evenly contested opening half. Arravale Rovers opened the scoring with a point from Donagh Leahy which was cancelled out by Willie Barry at the other end. The sides were level five times of the course of the half but Ciaran Doody’s goal just before half time gave them a three-point interval lead.

Cappawhite got a perfect start to the second half when Pakie Barry, goaled in the third minute of the second half. Arravale Rovers refused to give in and the gap was down to three points by the ninth minute when Donagh Leahy goaled. The game continued to be close until Frazer Allen goaled with twelve minutes remaining. With five to go Cappawhite had stretched the lead to eight points. Arravale found a way back when Cormac Maher cut in for a goal and it ensured a frantic finish as Arravale looked for goal number four. Michael Sharpe pulled on the sliotar after a scramble near the Cappawhite goal but his effort went over the bar. Paddy Russell then blew the final whistle as Cappawhite advanced to a semi-final meeting with Cashel King Cormacs.

Cappawhite: Anthony Barry, Tom Treacy, Philip Gantley, Dara Duggan, Ross Dunne, David Buckley, Ryan Renehan, Colm O'Dwyer, Rian Doody (0-2), Ciaran Doody (1-1) Mikey Carmody (0-1), Pakie Barry (1-1),William Barry (0-7, 3f), Fraser Allen(1-1), Gearoid Lennon (0-2)

Subs Used: Cathal McCarthy, John McGrath, Tommy Coughlan (0-1) Ben White



Arravale Rovers: Patrick O'Donnell, Seamus Kinane, Shane Leahy, Richie Lohan, Tadgh O'Connor, Niall Fitzgerald, Roger O'Connor, Cian Ryan, Mikey O'Dwyer (0-1), Cormac Maher (1-0), Conal Donovan (0-8, (0-7f), Donagh Leahy (1-4), Eoghan Lonergan (0-1), Darragh Crowe, Eoghan Lonergan (0-1)

Subs Used: Darren Lowry, Michael Sharpe (0-1), Andrew Richardson, Ger O'Dwyer, Eoghan Lonergan

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly)

Sean Treacy's secure big win over Clonoulty Rossmore

Reporting: John O’Shea at Clonoulty

Sean Treacys 0-23(23)

Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-11(14)

Sean Treacys qualified for the semi-final of the West Crosco Cup, when the overcame the home side at Clonoulty last Sunday. From the outset, Sean Treacys were the more impressive and with Seanie Ryan from open play and Paddy Carey from frees they had built up a two point lead by the water break. Mikey Ryan (Winnie) and Stevie Quinn getting on the score sheet for Clonoulty with some nice points. This trend continued for the remainder of the opening half but a James Hammersley goal just before the break cut the half time deficit to two points, Sean Treacys 0.12, Clonoulty / Rossmore 1.7.

The second half was completely dominated by Sean Treacys, with Brian Carey adding eight frees to his tally, punishing a very indiscipline Clonoulty defence. Clonoulty replied with points from Jack Ryan, James Hammersley and Aaron Ryan (Rody).

Sean Treacys now meet Kickhams in the semi final.

Sean Treacys: Shane Stapleton, Emmett Ryan, Sean Hickey, Andy O’Brien, Chris Egan, Mikey Feehan, Paul Nolan, Jody Ryan (0.1), Pat Deegan, Donncha O’Brien, Brian Carey (0.9,7f), Tom Hickey (0.1), Seanie Ryan (0.3), Stevie Carr (0.1), Paddy Carey (0.8f)

Clonoulty/Rossmore; David Egan, Joey O’Keeffe, James Heffernan, Padraig Carew, Aidan Loughman (0.1), Enda Heffernan, John O’Keeffe, Jimmy Ryan (Con), Jimmy Maher, Aaron Ryan (Rody) (0.1), Mikey Ryan (Winnie (0.2), Stevie Quinn (0.1), James Hammersley (1.1), Stephen Ferncombe, Sean Ryan (Raymond) (0.2f). Sub; Jack Ryan (0.3f)

Referee: Tom Dawson (Eire Og Annacarty Donohill)

Above: Conn Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Phil Ryan (Referee) Eoghan Ryan (Golden-Kilfeacle)

Cashel have a big win over neighbours Golden Kilfeacle

Reporting: John O’Shea at Leahy Park Cashel

Cashel King Cormacs 3-18(27)

Golden/Kilfeacle 0-12(12)

Cashel King Cormacs pulled out all the stops in the final quarter of this entertaining Crosco Cup quarter final game at Leahy Park Cashel on Wednesday evening. Up to the second half water break, this game was in the balance, but Golden/Kilfeacle were having trouble in penetrating the tight Cashel King Cormacs defence throughout.

Golden got off to a flyer and had three points on the board in the opening two minutes, courtesy of Andy Byrnes, Shane Stapleton and Cian O’Connell. Cashel settled with a point from Adrian Cummins after five minutes to open their account. With the home side on the ascendancy, they pulled back Golden’s lead and were one up by the water break, 0.6 to 0.5. This trend continued and further points from Aaron Moloney, Dan Moloney, Cormac Ryan and Jack McGrath put the four to the good at the half time break, Cashel King Cormacs 0.10, Golden/Kilfeacle 0.6.

After the break, play was even enough, but a Dan Moloney goal on eleven minutes gave Cashel the break that they needed and from then to the final whistle they dominated proceedings. Michael Coleman got in for two good goals in the final quarter to seal a victory that puts them in the semi-final against Cappawhite.

Cashel King Cormacs: Jonathan Walsh, Tom Clarke, Ciaran Quinn, John Darmody, Simon Delaney, Cormac Ryan (0.2), Padraig Brosnan, Pat Muldoon, Conn Bonnar (0.3,1f), Cathal Quinn (0.2), Dan Moloney (1.3,2f), Adrian Cummins (0.3), Jack McGrath (0.2), Padraig O’Donoghue, Aaron Moloney (0.2)

Subs used; Michael Coleman (2.0), Jaymes O’Sullivan (0.1), Michael Killian O’Dwyer

Golden/Kilfeacle: Killian Hayde, JJ Byrnes, Keith Landy, Daithi Baragry, Eoghan Ryan (0.2f), James Casey, Sean Hayes, Cian O’Connell (0.2), Aidan O’Connell, Ronan Hayes, Shane Stapleton (0.1), Niall Fogarty, Jonathan Wade (0.1), Tom Byrnes, Andy Byrnes 90.5,2f)

Subs used; Christopher Ryan (0.1), David Wade, Thomas Fogarty

Referee: Phil Ryan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)