Thurles Dogs: Ava sets standard in 2021 Tipperary Cup

The opening round heats of the 2021 Centenary Agri 525-yard Tipperary Cup were the feature of an exciting Saturday fixture at Thurles Greyhound Stadium and there was a familiar name atop the results sheet with the redoubtable Cabra Ava (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) going fastest in the Premier venue’s flagship event.



Housed in trap 2 for the last of five heats, the 2020 Thurles Champion Bitch bids for a remarkable double while now in the veteran stages of her wonderful career and swift to stride on Saturday, the Ava Scally darling confirmed that she is as spritely as ever.



Quickly establishing a one length lead, the June 2017 whelp defended that margin over Borna Aoife and Dark Devil when tackling the first bend. Extending to two lengths at the top of the back-straight, the latter produced a stunning effort to overhaul Cabra Ava passing halfway, and it was Dark Devil who led by two lengths at the closing bends.



However, a defiant refusal to be bested on home sand saw the Scally star rally entering the home-straight and taking the shortest route along the rail, Cabra Ava readily recovered her arrears before powering to the line for an ultimately cosy two and three-quarter length verdict in a fast 28.93 (-20), with Borna Aoife retaining third.



Just about next best in the opening round of the feature event was Auxerre (Droopys Sydney-Toms Delight) for Oliver Sheilds when coming out on top in a thrilling Heat 2, his Thurles debut.



Displaying the best early dash off a level break in trap 6, the Newry raider enjoyed ample racing room when sweeping the corner in advance of Meduza. Stretching to two lengths at the top of the back-straight, that latter rival remained a constant threat before Auxerre crucially tackled the third turn with a tight half-length advantage.



Again, edging to over a length before reaching the home stretch, the Sheilds charge would once again be required to repel the persistent Meduza close home and just a head separated the pair in a brilliant buckle. Posting 29.16 (-20), Neon Alex filled third following first bend bumping.



Claiming Heat 4, Kathleen Pomfret’s promising prospect Freedom Epic (Belles Direction-Jaytee Sahara) supplemented his recent maiden success at A3 level with a hugely pleasing victory in his Open debut.



A September 2019 pup, he contested the lead throughout the initial exchanges following a level break from trap 4 and reaching the opening bend on the shoulder of Lukes Fizz, bravely rounded that rival while negotiating the turns. Extending to a near four length lead on the run to halfway, that latter rival began to close on the approach to the home stretch, but it was the fast-finishing Jaytee Japan who would pose a greater threat.



With his lead decreasing nearing the line, Freedom Epic did however retain ample resolve to defend a half length margin over Jaytee Japan in 29.17 (-20) with Lukes Fizz fending off Lemon Yohan for third.



Confirming his recent rich vein of form in the capital, Heat 3 went to Andrew Murray’s Gortkelly Nestor (Droopys Jet-Dream Queen) when also leading throughout a hugely competitive contest.



Breaking smartly from his ideal trap 6 berth, the wide seed scarcely sighted a rival when reaching the opening bend with a length in hand over Cabra Luna before extending with a powerful sweep into the corner. Two lengths to the good when still pursued by that rival to halfway, it was the eye-catching finish of Nidge that would threaten the Murray charge in the home-straight but seeing out the trip well, Gortkelly Nestor kept that rival at bay with a length to spare while posting 29.19 (-20) as Coolavanny Bundi filled third, three lengths further back.



Commencing the Tipperary Cup while bolstering the local challenge in the event, Heat 1 delivered a hugely admirable victory for Pairic Campion’s Lynchy Boy (Confident Rankin-Boozed Bubble) when contesting above his grading in a four-bend Open class debut.



Officially a pup for just one more week, the July 2019 whelp was slowest to stride from his trap 1 berth but displaying smart dash once in full flight, closed on pacesetter Ballinbola Bolt while commanding the rails on the approach to the corner.

Contesting in tight quarters while turning, the Campion youngster battled his way to second at the top of the back-straight and setting sights on the leader, swept to the front at halfway. In behind, Edencurra Brae was tracking every move and claiming second, raced on the tail of Lynchy Boy into the closing bends.



Gamely sticking to his task out front however, Lynchy Boy was never for passing and completed a very pleasing victory with one and a half lengths to spare over Edencurra Brae with Ballinabola Bolt retaining third in 29.32 (-20).



Rory keeps the Faith in rapid racing return

There was further Open race action outside of the feature event on Saturday and the S0 330-yard sprint contest saw Patrick Treacy’s Faithful Rory (Mall Brandy-Faithful Fairy) make a winning return from a substantial layoff when just about leading throughout his ninth career win.



A semi-finalist in the Tipperary Cup last season, the March 2017 whelp had passed veteran stage since last seen in October but primed for his return, a suitable draw in trap 1 saw him immediately contesting the lead following a level break.



Drawing clear along with Hon The Jet, that duo disputed the lead on the long run to the opening bend but always shading matters, the Treacy veteran used his rails pitch to ideal effect when edging clear around the turns. A persistent challenger, Hon The Jet gallantly kept the winning margin to a length at the line but posting 17.93 (-10) in a sparkling return, Faithful Rory was never for catching.



A second sprint contest on Saturday, the S2 330 also saw a rails-run from trap 1 prove crucial as Christopher Delaney’s Roscrea Billy (Pat C Sabbath-Forest Tess) just repelled a tightly packed field to the first bend before stretching clear to a four-length winning margin over Boherash Mike in 18.35 (-10).



Sonic sets up hattrick

Adding to their Tipp Cup exploits, the Scally family kennels registered yet another double on the night when Paddy Scally’s September 2019 pup Cabra Sonic (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) completed a quick double to commence his career, supplementing last week’s novice score with a dominant A3 525 victory.



Very quick to stride from trap 4, the bright prospect comfortably led to the opening turn before stretching clear of bumping in behind when in full command to halfway. Never sighting a rival, Cabra Sonic held six and a half lengths over Nowursinging in 29.32 (-20).



Next best over 525, the second of Saturday’s A3 events delivered the eighth career win of Canice Hyland’s Foxrock Genius (Farloe Blitz-Swift Hazel) when smart early pace from trap 6 saw him reach the corner with a tight one length lead. Sweeping across a bumping field, the June 2018 whelp skipped readily clear thereafter when holding four lengths over the staying-on Lingrawn Roxy in 29.46 (-20).



A brace of maiden victories commenced the action on Saturday with firstly, Patrick Maher & John O'Dea’s Killduff Duke (Laughil Duke-Killduff Kerry) progressing from his debut to post 30.07 (-20) in a one and a half length defeat of Nutsy before Jackie Sparrow’s Ballyphilip Fab (Skywalker Farloe-Ballyphilip Ace) scored at the eighth time of asking when staying stoutly for a two-length verdict over Flattenthecurve, posting 29.77 (-20) in the A7 525.



The concluding A6 525 was a tight affair but just prevailing in a second win on the bounce, the early pace of PJ Peacock’s Ratchies Boss (Pat C Sabbath-Droopys Magician) saw him dominate to halfway before repelling the big late challenge of Rahyvira Spice by a head in 30.17 (-20).



Top Dog

Returning from a nine-month absence, Faithful Rory (Mall Brandy-Faithful Fairy) presented in sparkling form for a most laudable victory in his S0 330-yard contest and still lightly raced for his age, may be set for an exciting veteran campaign having turned four years of age in March.



Best Bitch

Fastest in the opening round of the Tipperary Cup, Cabra Ava (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Smokey) remains in sparkling form and is the one to beat while certain to post stubborn resistance to all as leader of the home challenge in the season’s feature event.



One To Watch

Chasing home Gortkelly Nestor in the opening round of the Tipperary Cup, the Better Together Syndicate’s Nidge (Laughil Blake-Gurrane Blue) was a real eye-catcher when reducing significant arrears to just a length at the line and with this first Thurles race experience behind him, may yet have a big say in the event.