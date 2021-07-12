Records tumble at annual Coillte 10km Road Race

The 36th running of the Coillte 10k road race took place this week along the roads around Dundrum hosted by the local club.



A restricted entry of 182 athletes due to Covid regulations were set on their way by Councillor Declan Burgess who was a huge help among others in the surface upgrading of over a kilometre of the course before Covid lockdown.



From the whistle, on a good night for racing, the pace was hot set by the vast number of talented athletes both men and women from around the country attracted to the popular Dundrum circuit.



Clonmel based Sergiu Ciobanu who runs with Clonliffe Harriers and making his first trip to Dundrum, was the main mover on the first lap been followed by a quartet of Niall Shanahan An Bru, Olympian Mick Clohisey Raheny Shamrocks, Colin Maher Ballyfin and the youthful Evan Fitzgerald Clonmel whose father John won the second running of the race back in 1987.

In the women’s race the inform Lizzie Lee from the Leevale club in Cork, also making her first trip to Dundrum, was setting a scorching pace out in front with the 18 year old course record seriously under threat.



Lizzie was chased by her clubmates Claire McCarthy and Niamh Moore with another young athlete Ciara O’Neill, Clonmel and Dymphna Ryan, Dundrum also in the mix for the prizes.



Worth noting also at this stage was that Angela McCann Clonmel was running a blinder in the Over 50 section and mixing it with the senior athletes.



Back into the village after one lap and Sergiu had opened a slight gap on the rest of the field. He maintained this lead out on the second lap to come home for a great victory in a time of 30:19 and add a new name to the long list of winners of the race. Sergiu also added a new name to the Tim Crowe Trophy for being the first Tipperary athlete to finish. Evan broke away over the final stages of the race to come home in a brilliant second place in 30:33 incredible running for someone so young and considering he only won the County Novice road a couple weeks before the 10k.



Niall came home third in 30:39 with Mick fourth in 30:47 all four athletes well under 31 minutes for the 10k. Colin ran on well for 5th in another good time of 31:15.



Lizzie continued to burn up the road out on the second lap and came home in a new course record time of 33:45 breaking Irish International Rosemary Ryan’s Bilboa record of 34:28 set back in 2003 by over 43 seconds. Super running by the Cork woman who also in the process set a new national road record (to be ratified by Athletics Ireland} for over 40 for the distance.



Her clubmate Claire took second in an excellent time of 35:37. Ciara ran a great race for third in 35:44 with Niamh fourth in 36:22. Dymphna kept the local club on the podium prizes in fifth in 37:19. Super running by all five girls.



The Master categories were also keenly contested with two records broken. In the men over 40, John Kinsella from the nearby Bilboa club broke the oldest course record which had stood since 1996 by 26 seconds in a time of 32:15. This record was held by the late Ger Mullane who would also have ran with the Bilboa club. In the over 45 category Kieran McKeown, Watergrasshill set a new course record of 33:39 knocking six seconds off the old record. Pat O’Connor, Eagle was first over 50 in 38:11. Willie O’Donoghue Mooreaabbey Milers had a great run for first over 55 in 38:06. Sam O’Meara Templemore was first over 60 in 43:57, while the two Holland’s, Neill and John, from Mallow won the over 65 and 70 categories in 42:59 and 50:05 respectively. Tim Treacy, Carrick on Suir was first Junior in a time of 37:17.



The Master women categories also had two records broken with the standout performance in the over 50 category from Clonmel’s Angela McCann who broke the course record by over five minutes to finish in a time of 37:21. This run by Angela also set a new National record (to be ratified by Athletics Ireland) for the distance on the road. Second to Angela and also having an incredible run was Linda O’Sullivan, Watergrasshill in 37:44. In the over 40 category Tish Ryan from the host club had a great win in 42:22. To complete a great night for the Leevale club another one of their athletes Rosaleen Mackeown knocked nearly four minutes off the over 45 course record when winning in a super time of 38:56. While Margie Ryan Thurles won the over 65 category in 58:24.



Despite the lack of races over the past year due to Covid restrictions five course records were broken and two National records set on a great night of racing in Dundrum. All prizes will be posted in line with Covid protocol to all the individual winners over the coming week.