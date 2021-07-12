Tipp name strong u20 hurling team for this evenings clash with Waterford

Tipperary manager John Devane has named a strong side for this evening's game
The game gets underway in Semple Stadium at 8:05pm
Tipperary u20 hurling Manager John Devane has named a strong side for this evenings Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship Quarter Final between Tipperary and Waterford.
The game which will take place in Semple Stadium will have the unusual throw in time of 8.05pm and will be played in front a crowd of 500 people.
Ahead of the game Borris-Ileigh’s Kevin Maher has been named as the Tipperary Captain for the coming season.
The Tipperary Under 20 Hurling team in full is:
Enda Dunphy, St Marys
Conor O Dwyer, Cashel King Cormacs
Keith Ryan, Upperchurch-Drombane
Fintan Purcell, Drom & Inch
Conor Whelan, Carrick Davins
Kevin Maher (Capt), Borris-Ileigh
Johnny Ryan, Arravale Rovers
Max Hackett, Moycarkey Borris
John Campion, Drom & Inch
Dara Stakelum, Thurles Sarsfields
Sean Hayes, Kiladangan
Kian O Kelly, Kilruane MacDonaghs
Colm Fogarty, Lorrha Dorrha
Paddy Creedon, Thurles Sarsfields
James Devaney, Borris-Ileigh.
Subs:
Aaron Browne, Cashel King Cormacs
Tony Cahill, Drom & Inch
Robert Doyle, Clonoulty Rossmore
Conor Hennessey, Nenagh Eire Óg
Jack Leamy, Golden Kilfeacle
Peter McGarry, St Marys
Michael O Shea, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
Sean Phelan, Nenagh Eire Óg
Devon Ryan, Cashel King Cormacs
