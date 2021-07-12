Tipp name strong u20 hurling team for this evenings clash with Waterford

John Devane

Tipperary manager John Devane has named a strong side for this evening's game

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The game gets underway in Semple Stadium at 8:05pm

Tipperary u20 hurling Manager John Devane has named a strong side for this evenings Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship Quarter Final between Tipperary and Waterford.

The game which will take place in Semple Stadium will have the unusual throw in time of 8.05pm and will be played in front a crowd of 500 people.

Ahead of the game Borris-Ileigh’s Kevin Maher has been named as the Tipperary Captain for the coming season.

The Tipperary Under 20 Hurling team in full is:

Enda Dunphy, St Marys

Conor O Dwyer, Cashel King Cormacs

Keith Ryan, Upperchurch-Drombane

Fintan Purcell, Drom & Inch

Conor Whelan, Carrick Davins

Kevin Maher (Capt), Borris-Ileigh

Johnny Ryan, Arravale Rovers

Max Hackett, Moycarkey Borris

John Campion, Drom & Inch

Dara Stakelum, Thurles Sarsfields

Sean Hayes, Kiladangan

Kian O Kelly, Kilruane MacDonaghs

Colm Fogarty, Lorrha Dorrha

Paddy Creedon, Thurles Sarsfields

James Devaney, Borris-Ileigh.

Subs:

Aaron Browne, Cashel King Cormacs

Tony Cahill, Drom & Inch

Robert Doyle, Clonoulty Rossmore

Conor Hennessey, Nenagh Eire Óg

Jack Leamy, Golden Kilfeacle

Peter McGarry, St Marys

Michael O Shea, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

Sean Phelan, Nenagh Eire Óg

Devon Ryan, Cashel King Cormacs

