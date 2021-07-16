On the first tee ..... popular annual Tipperary golf classic begins today

Rockwell Rovers GAA Club Golf Classic is on at Dundrum Golf Club on this Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.
GOLF CLASSIC
Rockwell Rovers GAA Club is holding their Golf Classic in Dundrum Golf Club, Co. Tipperary this Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17. Thanks to everyone who has purchased a tee box or put in a team.
A big thank you to all our sponsors especially our main sponsor Eoin Shine Electrical, New Inn.
Hoping the sun will be shining and everyone enjoys a bit of golfing.
