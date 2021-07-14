This weeks Tipperary GAA Scene

Munster Senior Hurling Final

Next Sunday is a big day for our Senior Hurling team as they travel to Pairc UÍ Chaoimh to play the reigning Munster and All Ireland champions Limerick.



There have been 72 previous championship meetings between the counties. Tipperary have won 36,Limerick 26 with 10 draws. Last five meetings_ 2016 semi final at Semple Stadium, Tipperary 3.12 Limerick 1.16, 2018 Round Robin at LIT Gaelic Grounds Limerick 1.23 Tipperary 2.14, 2019 Round Robin at Semple Stadium Tipperary 1.22 Limerick 0.21, 2019 Final at LIT Gaelic Grounds Limerick 2.26 Tipperary 2.14. 2020 at Pairc Uí Chaoimh Semi final, Limerick. 3.23 Tipperary 2.17.



The counties have met in sixteen finals with Tipp winning nine (1895,1917 replay, 1922 replay, 1924,1937, 1945,1949, 1971 2001.Limerick were victorious in 1911,1923,1935,1936,1973,1996 replay, 2019. Their last final meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh was in 2001 and Tipperary won by 2.16 to 1.17. Sundays game throws in at 4.15pm and if you are not going to the game you can watch all the action on the Sunday Game, listen live on Tipp FM or follow all the action as it happens on the Tipperary GAA Twitter feed.

Munster Senior Football Semi Final

Our Senior Footballers played host to Kerry last Saturday evening in Semple Stadium for the Munster semi-final. Having endured a fairly difficult league campaign, this was always going to be a big challenge for Tipperary.



The players put in a very good performance and while the result did not go their way on the day, they can be very pleased with how they performed in particular in the second half of the game when they were unfortunate to be reduced to 13 players. We thank each and every player on the panel for their commitment to Tipperary football in 2021, thanks also to David Power and his management team for the work they have done and continue to do for football in the county.

Munster Under 20 Football Championship

The Tipperary Under 20 footballers opened their Munster Championship campaign last Thursday evening July 8th when they welcomed Limerick to Semple Stadium for the Quarter Final of the competition. Coming into the game Limerick were seen as favourites by many to win the encounter, but manager Paddy Christie and his players had other ideas.



In the end it was Tipperary who were victorious on a scoreline of 0-16 to 1-10, Tipperary will now play Waterford this Thursday July 15th in Semple Stadium at 7.30pm with the winner earning the right to contest this years Munster Under 20 Football Final. Scorers for Tipperary: S O’Connor (0-7, 5f); B Kehoe (0-4), L Kennedy, B Comerford, T Condon, K Grogan (‘45), M O’Connor (0-1 each) Scorers for Limerick: C Ryan (0-4, 4f); B Ahern (1-1); B Foley, E Riordan, P Shanahan, J Molyneaux, D O’Keeffe (0-1 each)



TIPPERARY: C Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg); S Daly (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), T Condon (Clonmel Commercials), B McKeown (Moyle Rovers); Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), B O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash), L Kennedy (Grangemockler Ballyneale); C Deeley (Clonmel Commercials), K Grogan (Cahir); C Cadell (JK Brackens), R Walsh (Fethard), J Holloway (Carrick Swans); M O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials), B Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: B Comerford (Grangemockler-Ballyneale) for Walsh (16); M Lyons (Cahir) for M O’Connor (51); J Kiely (Cahir) for McKeown (51) C English (Ballyporeen) for Holloway (57); J Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh) for Kennedy (60)

Munster Under 20 Hurling

The Tipperary Under 20 Hurlers played Waterford last Monday, July 12th in the Munster Quarter Final in Semple Stadium. Just like when these two sides met last December, this was another pulsating game of hurling that produced all that that is good about the game of hurling and was played at a very fast pace from start to finish. In total there were 5 goals and 45 points it was Tipperary who emerged as winners after extra time and booked a Munster Semi Final date with Cork next Tuesday July 20th in Semple Stadium at 7.30pm. The full time score in Monday nights game was Tipperary 3-24 to Waterford’s 2-21



Munster Minor Hurling

Tonight, Wednesday July 14th will see the commencement of the Munster Minor Hurling Championship and a trip to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for James Woodlock’s charges.

The game which throws in at 7.30pm pits Tipperary against Kerry and although Tipperary will be seen as favourites to progress by many, games at this level are never to be taken lightly and have in the past thrown up some unexpected results. So, with that in mind the players and management have been approaching this game very seriously and have prepared very well, playing a number of very competitive challenge games against Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Dublin and Wexford.



Tipperary Clubs Draw

The second last draw of the 2020 – 2021 clubs draw will take place this Friday evening at 8.30pm and will be broadcast live on Tipp FM. On the night almost €40,000 in prizes will be won, so tune in and you might even hear your own name being called out.

50 Years Of Féile This Summer

Few competitions in the history of the GAA have the same iconic status as Féile which will its 50th anniversary this summer. To mark this anniversary and to address the challenges of Covid 19, two National John West Féile events will be held this year. 21st August 2021 John West Féile na nGael (Hurling & Camogie) and 28th August 2021 John West Féile Peil na nÓg (Football & Ladies Football)



In 2021 each county is requested to run a County Féile competition with the finals taking place on 21st and 28th August 2021 as set out above.



To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Féile, it is hoped that every county will participate and that every club will be encouraged to take part. To help mark the occasion, the National Committee is working on a number of different initiatives including a Commemorative medal, draw for competing clubs for ‘Croke Park Experience’. draw for sets of jerseys / merchandise and more Tournament is an Under 15 Competition - Under 15 years and Over 11 years, i.e., born 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009. Each county is asked to organise their tournaments with a sufficient number of divisions graded accordingly to allow the tournaments to be run off ideally as a one-day event.



GAA For Dads and Lads

Gaa for Dads and Lads is a social hurling and football programme for those keen to enjoy gaelic games outside the traditional competitive structures of the GAA. The programme hopes to inspire other clubs or groups to join the social hurling and football teams that have started up across the Association in recent years.



A blitz event organised by the GAA’s Community & Health department in November 2019 in the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown hosted 15 social hurling and 5 social football teams from across Ireland.



The 160 players had an average age of 44 years. In a survey they listed their top three reasons for participating in social Gaelic Games as: 1. Keeping fit and remaining active 2. The social aspect of meeting old and new friends 3.

The fun and enjoyment of playing sport the philosophy of GAA for Dads & Lads is all about participation and the camaraderie that only team sports can offer.



The small sided adapted games allow for incidental contact only (to minimise any risk of injury) so skills are to the fore over physicality. The games are self-governed – no referees. Participants include recently retired or lapsed adult players, and, to a lesser degree, new entrants to Gaelic Games looking to try hurling or football for the first time.



Clubs can host their own teams if numbers are sufficient while some social and hurling groups see participants come from a variety of clubs to play collectively on a weekly basis. Based on interest and demand, the GAA Community & Health department hopes to schedule regional and national blitzes events in 2021.



Access the resources available here and get started www.gaa.ie/dadsandlads or https://learning.gaa.ie/dad sandlads For further information contact: Aoife Reilly, Healthy Club co-ordinator on aoife.reilly@gaa.ie



Tipperary GAA Scene

If there is anything you feel should feature in this column going forward, please feel free to forward it to pro.tipperary@gaa.ie