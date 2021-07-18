Tipperary athlete Evan Fitzgerald continues great form in Dundrum

CLONMEL AC

The village of Dundrum witnessed the first open road race in Tipperary for over 18 months and great credit must go to the local club for a very professional set-up in promoting the Coillte 10K.

The race started and soon a group of four athletes, including Clonmel AC's Evan Fitzgerald, set the early pace. He was in distinguished company with the calibre of athletes like Niall Shanahan of An Brú AC, Olympian Mick Clohissey of Raheny Shamrocks and the eventual winner, international athlete, Sergiu Ciobanu of Clonliffe Harriers.

At around 3k Sergiu opened a slight gap on the other three athletes who had a ding-dong battle over the rest of the race for second spot. They were still together as they approached 9k.

At this stage, unperturbed by the class athletes around him, Evan Fitzgerald decided to go for broke and so put in a strong surge that soon saw him draw clear of Niall and Mick. He maintained that strong pace all the way up the main street of Dundrum to come home second in a brilliant time of 30 mins 33 secs, a phenomenal performance by this young athlete who was only competing in his second ever 10k race. What a performance and what a personal best, it was the performance of the night.

Clonmel's Nigel O’Flaherty also ran a brilliant race when finishing 22nd in 35 mins 10 secs, a massive improvement on his run in 2018 (38:16). Ciara O’Neill also ran the proverbial blinder when finishing like a train in 35 mins 44 secs as 3rd senior woman in 25th place overall. This was a fantastic performance by Ciara, who in 2019 ran 42 mins 48 secs over this route, some major progress, brilliant.

Angela McCann ran superbly when finishing 38th in 37 mins 21 secs and this, if ratified by Athletics Ireland, is a new Irish record for women over 50 as Angela was inside the old mark of 37 mins 25 secs set by Annette Kealy in 2019, a fantastic performance by Angela.

Jamie Byrne also ran a brilliant race when finishing 57th in a new PB of 39 mins 55 secs and his first time breaking 40 minutes for this distance. This is a massive improvement on his 2019 run over this route when clocking 43 mins 30 secs and his first time dipping under 40 minutes for this classic distance.

There were also good Clonmel performances from Barry Horgan finishing 63rd in 40 mins 36 secs, Eelco Beckers 65th in 40 mins 52 secs, Anthony Power 70th in 41 mins 19 secs, Donal Ryan 74th in 41 mins 41 secs, Pat Coffey 78th in 42 mins 7 secs, Anne Marie Halpin 86th (42 mins 29 secs), Elaine Horgan, 87th (42 mins 37 secs), Brendan Coffey 91st place in 43 mins 47 secs, Liam Kiely was 121st in 50 mins 46 secs, Eamonn English 126th in 53 mins 36 secs.

John Laste race walked the distance in a very good time of 55 mins 48 secs and a massive personal best for this distance.





The MMRA hill run took place at Bansha Woods.

Clonmel's Paul Minogue ran very well when finishing 2nd overall and improving over 2 minutes on his 2020 performance over this route when he ran 32 mins 56 secs, a brilliant performance.