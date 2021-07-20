Carrick Swan Club U15 footballers win club's first title of the season

Carrick Swan U15 footballers brought the first silverware of the year back to the club last Thursday with a win over Cahir in the U15 Shield Final.

The club congratulates the players and management on a superb performance.

The Junior camogie team were defeated by Moycarkey Borris in their county league match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the U17 boys easily won their match against Arravale Rovers last week in round 1 of the Mid/South/West League. They defeated Moycarkey Borris in their round 2 game in Littleton on Monday. Final score was: 3-22 to Borris 1-6.

This team play Boherlahan in Boherlahan next Monday at 7.45pm.

The U16 girls achieved a great win over Mullinahone on Monday last. Final score was Swan 5-11, Mullinahone 5-02.

Also victorious were the U13 D team, which defeated Ballingarry last Wednesday in their Shield Semi-Final. This team play St Patrick’s in the Shield Final on Tuesday, July 27 with the venue currently unknown.

The U13 B team bowed out of their football championship at the quarter final stage on Tuesday, July 13. They were defeated by Ballylooby on The Green in Carrick. The Swan Club wishes Ballylooby the best of luck in the remainder of the competition.

In other juvenile teams news, the U11s play Ballingarry on The Green this Sunday at 10am.

The U10 camogie team travelled to Monroe in the blistering heat last Saturday morning to take part in a blitz.

They played Moyle Rovers, St Patrick’s and St Mary’s on the day and really enjoyed themselves, playing some super camogie throughout the competition. The club thanks Moyle Rovers for their hospitality.

The Swan Club’s Cúl Camp took place last week. A superb week was enjoyed by all the children.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 03, 13, 24, 28. The €6,000 jackpot wasn't won. Seven players matched three numbers and won €30 each. This week’s jackpot prize is €6,250.

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Corcoran family of Ballylynch and Treacy Park on their recent bereavement.