Tipp minor hurlers blitzed by impressive Waterford

Tipp and Waterford clashed in the Munster minor hurling semi-final this evening in Pairc Ui Rinn
Tipperary and Waterford clashed in Pairc Ui Rinn this evening
Waterford 2-25
Tipperary 4-11
The Tipperary minor hurlers were comprehensively defeated by impressive Waterford in the Electric Ireland Munster semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn this evening having been out classed by the Deise.
Tipp had been 0-4 to 0-2 in front by the ten minute mark, but by the time the water break came in the first half, Waterford had opened up a 0-8 to 0-4 lead, hitting six points in succession with Patrick Fitzgerald leading the way for them.
And Fitzgerald bagged a 27th minute goal to put the match beyond Tipperary and leave his side 1-14 to 0-5 to the good at the break following a sublime first half of hurling from them- Fitzgerald himself accounting for 1-7 of the Deise total.
Waterford were just stronger, sharper and better than Tipperary who managed only one point in the twenty minute spell leading up to the break.
The Premier lads had a bit of a bounce in their step in the third quarter and a Darragh Minogue goal gave them some hope. But, Waterford didn't let up on the scoring stakes and their lead stood at fourteen points with a quarter to go.
However, Tipperary managed to score three goal in that third quarter through Darragh Minogue, Taurai Shayanewako and Ronan Connolly, but Waterford had the heavy lifting done and were well deserving of their big win.
More News
The UN has warned that more than 811 million people – approximately one in ten of the world’s population – are suffering from malnutrition and hunger, 118 million more people than last year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.