"We have to stay focused at all times" - Ronan Maher

Tipperary defender Ronan Maher mentioned the word 'focus' on fifteen occasions when The Tipperary Star caught up with him to discuss the All-Ireland quarter final against Waterford - a 'focus' for each of the players on the pitch at any one time on Saturday.



And, the number 15 is probably perfectly appropriate, although certainly unintentional, as it will require absolute focus from each of the players on the field to overcome the Deise.



Ronan was philosophical about the Munster Final second half collapse, and tellingly, he, and his colleagues, could not wait to get to training on the Tuesday night to begin the next leg of their journey, despite the disappointment.



“We definitely took a knock in the Munster Final and it took a few days to regroup and gather ourselves. But, we have full belief in the squad and in what we are trying to achieve, and we spoke about that and about what we need to do. We have been here before and I suppose that has been a big help to us,” he says.



Describing Tipperary as 'coming in under the radar' now, Ronan is not worried about the prospect of facing Waterford - even after the league experience. He is, he says, relishing the challenge.



“It's more of a challenge to us than a worry. We have to bring high energy to the pitch and we will have to have better game management as well. It is not like the olden days where it is fifteen-on -fifteen and we know that any team driven by Liam Cahill brings passion and energy to the game - we will have to match them on the day, but at the same time try to play the Tipperary way as well, in so far as we can.



Ronan is glad of the cooler temperatures right now in comparison to the Munster Final when the water breaks were so vital for players hydration. However, these breaks are now having a major impact on games, in terms of breaking momentum and giving sides a chance to catch the breath and plan for the next fifteen minutes - they must be managed.



Tipp produced a magnificent first half in the Munster Final, but Ronan is adament that Tipp have yet to produce their best this season over a full.



“We have not shown our best yet, but our aim is to improve with every game. We will have to be at our best on Saturday to get over the line - we know that - and we know that we will have to be able to react to situations as they change so rapidly on the pitch these days,” he said.