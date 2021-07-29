Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Tipperary Knights welcome everyone back to new basketball season

Committee members receive Basketball Ireland bronze club mark award

Basketball

New members and coaches are welcome to join the club at this time of the year

The Tipperary Knights has been providing basketball for boys and girls all over Tipperary since it was founded in 2003. We would like to welcome back all our players, coaches and officials for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

Following our recent success on the outdoor courts and in keeping with government guidelines, the new season will commence in Thurles in the Presentation Secondary School’s outdoor courts on this Monday August 2. At this time of the year new members and coaches are always welcome to join our club and try their hand at a fun-based but competitive programme where inclusion for all is the focus.
Basketball is an excellent way to get fit in a dynamic and fun team environment, with over 140 members, 12 coaches and an amazing team of volunteers; why not come along and give basketball a shot.

There is also a big tradition of success in the Tipperary Knights. Our former club member Grainne O’Dwyer captained the Irish Women’s team in the European Championships and there has been a proud tradition of representing Ireland by club members in the past.
The current men’s team are working very hard with the aspiration of playing at a national level, while our ladies’ team currently enjoys success in the national league and our local league ladies’ team are defending champions in the Kilkenny South East league and cup.

The club has a lot to offer the local community and we currently cater for players from Clonmel, Cahir, Tipperary Town, Roscrea, Fethard, Cashel and Thurles, so our club truly is representative of all of Tipperary.
We would also like to congratulate our committee members on receiving the Basketball Ireland bronze club mark award recently and thank them for all the hard work they have done over the past year behind the scenes, ensuring the safety of all our members following the Covid-19 health crisis.
For more information on any of the above, please get in touch with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call us on 086-3292085 (Martin-Underage Girls and National League Women), 087-0614534 (Jack-Underage Boys) and 087-7617796 (Marianne- Senior Men and Women).

