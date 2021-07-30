Search our Archive

30/07/2021

Draws for mid senior and intermediate hurling championships have been made

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

There are some fascinating games in prospect in mid Tipperary

Following a Mid Tipperary GAA Board CCC meeting,  the draws for the Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship emerged as follows:

Mid Senior Hurling Championship
Preliminary Round
Gortnahoe at home to Clonakenny
Upperchurch at home to Thurles Sarsfields B

Quarter Finals
JK Brackens v Loughmore Castliney
Thurles Sarsfields A v Holycross Ballycahill
Moycarkey Borris v Drom Inch
Winners of Gortnahoe Glengoole or Clonakenny v Upperchurch Drombane or Thurles Sarsfields B

Intermediate Hurling Championship
Preliminary round - Moyne Templetuohy v Boherlahan Dualla
Semi-Final 1 - Losers of Moyne Templetuohy or Boherlahan Dualla play Drom Inch in semi-final
Winners of Moyne Templetuohy or Boherlahan goes into the final

