Draws for mid senior and intermediate hurling championships have been made

The draws have been made for the mid senior and intermediate hurling championships
There are some fascinating games in prospect in mid Tipperary
Following a Mid Tipperary GAA Board CCC meeting, the draws for the Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship emerged as follows:
Mid Senior Hurling Championship
Preliminary Round
Gortnahoe at home to Clonakenny
Upperchurch at home to Thurles Sarsfields B
Quarter Finals
JK Brackens v Loughmore Castliney
Thurles Sarsfields A v Holycross Ballycahill
Moycarkey Borris v Drom Inch
Winners of Gortnahoe Glengoole or Clonakenny v Upperchurch Drombane or Thurles Sarsfields B
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Preliminary round - Moyne Templetuohy v Boherlahan Dualla
Semi-Final 1 - Losers of Moyne Templetuohy or Boherlahan Dualla play Drom Inch in semi-final
Winners of Moyne Templetuohy or Boherlahan goes into the final
More News
Back, from left: Walter O’Donnell, Paddy O’Connor, Tom O’Connor, Jimmy Looby. Front, from left: Sandra English, Seamus King, Jim Joe Dudley, Kevin Barron, John Hally
Willie Connors will be hoping for a starting berth in the Tipperary team to face Waterford in tomorrow's All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final in Cork
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.