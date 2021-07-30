Cadell makes his first championship start for Tipp senior hurlers vs Waterford tomorrow

Paddy Cadell starts for Tipperary tomorrow in the All-Ireland quarter final
Liam Sheedy announced his team this evening with Seamus Kennedy dropping to the bench
Ahead of tomorrows All Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter Final versus Waterford, Manager Liam Sheedy has named his team that will take to the field for the 1.30pm throw in at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
The team that has been selected sees one change from that which started the Munster Final against Limerick, Paddy Cadell of JK Brackens comes into the team in place of Seamus Kennedy of St Marys who is listed amongst the subs.
There have been 45 previous championship meetings of Tipperary and Waterford. The Premier county leads the way with 33 wins to 10 for the Deise and there were two draws. Waterford's last victory was in the 2008 All Ireland semi final. Since then the eight clashes produced the following results- 2009 Munster Final, Semple Stadium, Tipperary 4.14 Waterford 2.16 -2010 All Irl Semi Final, Croke Park ,Tipperary 3.19 Waterford 1.18, - 2011 Munster Final, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Tipperary 7.19.Waterford 0.19,- 2012 Munster Final, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Tipperary 2.17 Waterford 0.16, - 2015 ,Munster Final, Semple Stadium, Tipperary 0.21 Waterford 0.16, - 2016 Munster Final, LIT Gaelic Grounds, Tipperary 5.19 Waterford 0.13, - 2018 Munster Round Robin, LIT Gaelic Grounds, Tipperary 2.22 Waterford 2.22, - 2019 Munster Round Robin ,Semple Stadium ,Tipperary 2.30 Waterford 0.18.
The Tipperary Senior Hurling Team and Subs is:
1 (GK) Barry Hogan Kiladangan
2 Cathal Barrett Holycross-Ballycahill
3 Padraic Maher Thurles Sarsfields
4 Barry Heffernan Nenagh Éire Óg
5 Paddy Cadell JK Brackens
6 Brendan Maher Borris-Ileigh
7 Ronan Maher Thurles Sarsfields
8 Alan Flynn Kiladangan
9 Michael Breen Ballina
10 Jason Forde Silvermines
11 Noel McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney
12 Dan McCormack Borris-Ileigh
13 Jake Morris Nenagh Éire Óg
14 John O'Dwyer Killenaule
15 Seamus Callanan (Capt) Drom-Inch
16 Brian Hogan Lorrha-Dorrha
17 Eoghan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs
18 Willie Connors Kiladangan
19 Paul Flynn Kiladangan
20 Mark Kehoe Kilsheelan-Kilcash
21 Seamus Kennedy St Marys
22 Brian McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney
23 John McGrath Loughmore-Castleiney
24 Niall O'Meara Kilruane MacDonaghs
25 James Quigley Kiladangan
26 Dillon Quirke Clonoulty-Rossmore
