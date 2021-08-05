Templederry oust Roscrea in north senior hurling championship after extra time

Templederry 3-23

Roscrea 3-22

Despite the inclement weather, Templederry and Roscrea served up a highly entertaining Hibernian Inn North Tipperary senior hurling championship tie at Toomevara this evening, with the Templederry lads emerging victorious after extra time, thanks to a Sean Ryan point - his eight score of the tie as he finished with 2-6 to his name from play.

51 scores between them on a wet evening provided great entertainment for the attendance and it looked for much of the tie as though it was Roscrea who would come through unscathed. A wonderful Alan Tynan goal in the 6th minute gave them a real edge and they led at the water break by 1-7 to 0-5 - Conor Booth striking three points for them in this period, with Sean Ryan and Eanna Murray getting 0-2 apiece for Templederry.

Ryan had the ball in the back of the Roscrea net within a minute of the restart with a fine individual goal, but two minutes later, Roscrea cancelled it out when Shane Fletcher struck for them after taking a pass from Joe Carroll.

By the break, Roscrea had increased their lead to 2-13 to 1-9 with Luke Cashin coming good for three points to go along with Alan and Darragh Tynan and Evan Fitzpatrick scores.

The key for Templederry though was that they continued to chip away with scores even when Roscrea had the better of the exchanges. And, the points pilfered by Eanna Murray, Matthew Hogan who was on as a blood sub, and Murray again proved crucial by game end.

The goal from Tom Ryan at the end of the third quarter after a brilliant crossfield ball from Eanna Murray brought Templederry right back into the game and cut the deficit to three points. And, they added a third goal in the 21st minute when Sean Ryan was presented with a real gift and made no mistake to shove his side into the lead for the first time.

Roscrea were behind and they had to react. They did with Luke Cashin tying up the game, only to see influential Templederry sub Brian Stapleton snatching the lead for his side again. It fell to Cashin to level once more from a free with a minute to go, and there were plenty of opportunities for either side to win it. However, extra time loomed.

Once again it seemed as though Roscres were the better team as they put two on the board within a minute. But, Templederry responded again to level and were then rocked back on their heels when Shane Fletcher grabbed his second goal to create a four point gap - a gap which was extended when Cashin added another.

The points earned by Gearoid Ryan and Sean Ryan were crucial for Templederry as not only did they draw them closer as the second half of extra time approached, they also gave them much encouragement.

And, that encouragement saw them fire over four unanswered points in the last period to win the game - they were full of running as Adrian Ryan, Odhran Murphy and brace from the superb Sean Ryan snatched the victory for them.