Mid Tipp SHC: Moycarkey Borris rally to dump out fancied Drom Inch after extra time

Moycarkey Borris 5-24

Drom-Inch 3-25

It took five Moycarkey Borris goals, and extra time, to shake off Drom-Inch in a thrilling Centenary Agri mid Tipperary senior hurling championship quarter final tie at Holycross this afternoon.

Mind you, the 3-25 which Drom-Inch mined during the course of the game would win most contests too, but on this occasion they found their opponents to be relishing in the top-of-the-ground hurling and in lethal form when green flag chances arose, eventhough they hit 14 wides in the game as well.

The signs were not good for the eventual victors in the early stages, with two goals in as many minutes from John Campion catapulting Drom-Inch into a 2-4 to 0-5 first half water break lead - their points coming from Seamie Callanan (2) and Johnny Ryan (2), while Moycarkey Borris had Niall Heffernan, Rhys Shelly, Kieran Morris, Jack Morrissey and Jack Fallon scores.

By the half way mark the deficit was reduced though as Moycarkey Borris outscored Drom-Inch by 0-5 to 0-2, thanks to Shelly, Fallon, Heffernan (2) and Kevin Moran points, with Callanan and Maidhc Fitzpatrick pointing for Drom-Inch.

Rhys Shelly made a fine stop from Campion in the 31st minute as he sought his hat trick but the two point lead 2-6 to 0-10 was pleasing to Drom-Inch, especially since they had played into a stiff breeze in the first half.

Shelly had Moycarkey Borris' first goal in the 3rd minute from a penalty after Jack Fallon was fouled and though both sides had two points apiece immediately afterwards through Pat Molloy and Morris (Moycarkey Borris), and a Callanan brace for Drom-Inch, it was quite noticable that the Moycarkey Borris lads were begging to win duels in vital sectors of the pitch.

A Max Hackett goal in the 11th minute off a Kieran Morris pass shoved them five clear and by the second half water break they were 2-15 to 2-11 to the good - Fallon and Morris trading points with Callanan, Johnny Ryan and Fitzpatrick again.

The last quarter though was all about veteran Johnny Ryan for Drom-Inch - he bagged four superb points for them to go along with Callanan (3) and subs Tony Cahill and Stevie Nolan scores, which you would have thought would have seen them home. Not so.

Just when Drom-Inch had regained the lead, Moycarkey Borris sub Eamon Flanagan goalled off a Max Hackett pass and Hackett and sub JJ Darmody followed up with points for their side to be two up with seconds remaining - Drom-Inch showing composure and experience to create Nolan and Callanan points right at the death to force extra time.

A chance to draw breath then in this rip-roaring contest, but soon the scores were flying again - Drom-Inch getting a goal within 20 seconds of the re-start thanks to midfielder Jamie Moloney. But, by the half way mark in extra time, Moycarkey Borris were in front again thanks to points from Hackett and Morris and 1-1 from sub JJ Darmody, with the goal coming in the 8th minute.

There were bodies falling all over the field at this stage and a clear goal separated them when Niall Heffernan struck Moycarkey Borris's fifth, score sealing green flag in the 8th minute. There was no way back for Drom-Inch who tried all in their power to create another goal - frees from Callanan and David Collins were beaten away as the Moycarkey Borris defence stood tall.

A famous victory for Moycarkey Borris - a setback for Drom-Inch.