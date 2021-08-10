They'll cross the border from Tipperary to Kilkenny for Killenaule GAA golf classic

The entrance signs to Killenaule’s GAA complex. It lists the current facilities, which the club hopes to add to through the golf classic fundraiser
A mass exodus from Killenaule across the county border to Callan Golf Club in Kilkenny is planned for this Saturday August 14, the date for Killenaule GAA club’s golf classic.
The event is a chance for people to meet safely outdoors, combined with the frustration of trying to get the golf ball to go where you want it to for four hours!
The golf classic serves as a fundraiser for Killenaule’s ongoing development of facilities.
Recent developments have included full floodlighting for the main pitch, a hurling wall, juvenile pitch and new dugouts.
County footballer Jimmy Feehan says “Golf seems to be catching GAA and horse riding as the big pursuits around Killenaule.
“Everyone seems to play these days. We’ve a great day planned, with €2,500 worth of prizes, and refreshments on the day in Callan.
“We’ve made huge strides with our facilities but there is plenty more to do.
“We want as many people as possible, young and old, boys and girls to feel that there is something for them in the GAA complex in Killenaule.”
Anyone looking to enter a team (€120 for a team of four) or sponsor a tee (€50 per tee) can get in touch on 087-1046510.
