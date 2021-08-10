10/08/2021

Search our Archive

They'll cross the border from Tipperary to Kilkenny for Killenaule GAA golf classic

Fundraiser for development of club facilities

Killenaule GAA

The entrance signs to Killenaule’s GAA complex. It lists the current facilities, which the club hopes to add to through the golf classic fundraiser

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

A mass exodus from Killenaule across the county border to Callan Golf Club in Kilkenny is planned for this Saturday August 14, the date for Killenaule GAA club’s golf classic.
The event is a chance for people to meet safely outdoors, combined with the frustration of trying to get the golf ball to go where you want it to for four hours!
The golf classic serves as a fundraiser for Killenaule’s ongoing development of facilities.
Recent developments have included full floodlighting for the main pitch, a hurling wall, juvenile pitch and new dugouts.
County footballer Jimmy Feehan says “Golf seems to be catching GAA and horse riding as the big pursuits around Killenaule.
“Everyone seems to play these days. We’ve a great day planned, with €2,500 worth of prizes, and refreshments on the day in Callan.
“We’ve made huge strides with our facilities but there is plenty more to do.
“We want as many people as possible, young and old, boys and girls to feel that there is something for them in the GAA complex in Killenaule.”
Anyone looking to enter a team (€120 for a team of four) or sponsor a tee (€50 per tee) can get in touch on 087-1046510.

Tipperary hurlers' championship defeat by Waterford had an end of an era feel

Issues to be faced in the Premier county at minor and senior level

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media