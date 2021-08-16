16/08/2021

Liam Cahill the favourite to be appointed as the new Tipperary hurling manager

Waterford boss the clear front runner to replace Liam Sheedy

Liam Cahill

Liam Cahill is the early favourite to replace Liam Sheedy as the Tipperary senior hurling manager

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Liam Cahill has already been backed into an odds-on shot to take over as the new manager of the Tipperary senior hurling team, after Liam Sheedy called time on his tenure this morning.

Sheedy's second stint at the helm began with an All-Ireland title in 2019, but the Portroe man said on Monday morning that "now is the right time to step away" after Tipperary's last two All-Ireland campaigns ended at the quarter-final stage.

Waterford, who knocked the Premier County out of this year's championship with a 4-28 to 2-27 win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, could well be on the search for a new manager of their own, as Liam Cahill has already been cut into 1/3 favourite by BoyleSports, having been chalked up at 4/6 on Monday.

His two-year term at Waterford has expired and with doubts already expressed over a third year, he is taking a huge majority of the early money, with Paddy Christie and Willie Maher distant second and third favourites respectively at 7/1 and 10/1.

The full list is 

1/3         Liam Cahill

7/1         Paddy Christie

10/1       Willie Maher

10/1       Tommy Maher

12/1       Derek McGrath

12/1       Brendan Cummins

12/1       Eoin Kelly

33/1       James Woodlock

66/1       Henry Shefflin

66/1       Eddie Brennan

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy has resigned

Announcement comes hot on the heels of Brendan Maher's retirement

