18/08/2021

Tipperary rower features highly in the Queen Mother Challenge Cup at Henley Regatta

ROWING

Clonmel Rowing Club’s Daire Lynch (second from left) competing in the Queen Mother Challenge Cup at Henley Regatta last weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Henley Royal Regatta
Last weekend Clonmel’s Daire Lynch, along with a few of his high performance colleagues Gary O’Donovan of Skibbereen, Ronan Byrne of UCC and Philip Doyle of Belfast Boat Club competed at Henley Royal Regatta. They were entered in the top quad scull event, The Queen Mother Challenge Cup. In that event they were up against the Leander quad, which comprised three of the GB Olympic quad’s silver medalists from the Tokyo Olympic crew. The Irish composite crew is a new combination and did not have much time together to gel. However, in the straight final the lads put in an excellent show and kept the Leander crew close to a length most of the way down the course. At the start of the stewards’ enclosure the lads went for a big push and made some inroads into the opposition but the Leander crew were able to counter with their own push and came home with the win of one length.

As Daire put it, “we had a decent go at it.”

National Championships 2021
This weekend Clonmel will take part in the national championships down in Farren Wood. This year, due to Covid, the championships have been moved to August and will be restricted. No spectators are allowed into the venue. There will be some live streaming of the events to view online.
Clonmel have crews entered in the Men’s Senior Scull, Women’s Lightweight scull, Men’s Junior Scull, Men’s Club Scull, Men’s Junior Quad scull, Men’s Junior double scull and Women’s Junior double scull. Good luck to all.

Rowing Summer Camp
Our rowing summer camp kicks off this week and is being run by Branwen Kelly and Helen Mhic Chonmara. Hopefully the weather will be kind and all the kids will enjoy the experience.

