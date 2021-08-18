Tipperary GAA Board to launch county championships

The launch of the Tipperary county championships takes palce on Thursday
The launch takes palce at The Dome, Semple Stadium on Thursday
Tipperary County GAA Board is to launch the county hurling and football championships across all grades on Thursday at Semple Stadium.
While many of the divisional campaigns are already well underway, with some even at final stages, the county championships will commence in the coming weeks and FBD Inscurance is once again on board to act as title sponsor for all of the Tipperary club hurling and football competitions.
The launch will see a number of teams represented with mentors, County Board officials, representatives of FBD Insurance , Semple Stadium and media in attendance.
And, while the main business of the day will be to launch the club championships, there will, no doubt, be much talk of the up-coming appointment of new senior and u20 hurling management teams as well.
