Centenary Agrci MSHC Final: Tipperary heavy weights heading for collision course in Holycross

Two of the county’s heavyweights in the club senior hurling scene face off in the Centenary Agri Mid senior hurling final at Holycross on Sunday (12.30) as Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney vie to bring home the Johnny Leahy cup.

Success in this competition is not new to either side, Sarsfields last win being in 2017 with Loughmore coming out on top a year later, and their clash on Sunday has all the ingredients for a thriller.



Divisional successes may not carry the same weight as they did in former years but for whoever wins on Sunday there is the added bonus of guaranteed involvement in the county knock-out stages of the Dan Breen Cup. Given the difficult groups both find themselves in at county level, this is a serious consideration, and in itself a prize worth a huge effort.



Loughmore-Castleiney are paired with county champions Kiladangan, neighbours J K Brackens, and Moycrkey-Borris who they narrowly defeated in the Mid semi-final. There are banana skins too for Sarsfields in their group which comprises Drom-Inch, Eire Og Anacarty, and Upperchurch-Drombane who they beat in their Mid semi-final. Being assured of at least a play-off to get into the county quarter-finals is not a prize to be sneezed at.



Sarsfields are under new management this year with Kilkenny man Mark Dowling at the helm, assisted by coach Liam Egan and selectors Brendan Carroll and Eamon Walsh. Two barren years after the successes of the previous periods has prompted a re-building programme and while this is best described as a work in progress at the moment, there is optimism following wins over Holycross-Ballycahill and Upperchurch-Drombane in the divisional championship.



Newcomers such as Seosamh Ryan, Seanie Butler, Dara Stakelum, Eoin Purcell, Paul Maher, Jack Dereby and Pa Dunne are being bedded in while some of last year’s minor squad, such as Paddy Creedon and Kieran Costello are also getting match time.



Injuries are a factor with Pa Bourke, Paul Maher, John Maher, Cathal and Kieran Moloney, and Billy McCarthy all awaiting a return to action that will greatly enhance the pool of talent available to the management team.



Loughmore-Castleiney have Frankie McGrath at the helm with Maureen Connolly, Taffy McGrath and Eugene Stapleton in the back-room team and Eamon Sweeney as coach. It is a home-grown management team, in keeping with the strong parish tradition in the club. Their biggest concern leading into the final is the availability of Noel McGrath who did not line out against Moycarkey in the semi-final. His influence is huge and they will be hoping he will be there to direct operations in his usual manner.



A further concern is the fitness of experienced defender Willie Eviston who took a knock in the second half of the semi-final which forced his withdrawal. Hopefully he will be fully recovered for the fray. Otherwise their team is on predictable lines with most of the side which lost last year’s county final in such dramatic fashion to Kiladangan hoping to make amends this year.



Loughmore too have been giving game time to some newcomers with Ciaran McCormack getting a start in the semi-final while Conor McGrath is waiting in the wings. Aidan McGrath’s versatility in underlined by his presence now between the posts for the team having previously starred both as a defender and attacker. John McGrath’s form in the club jersey has been crucial to their progress to date and how Sarsfields deal with his threat could decide the outcome.



Loughmore’s greatest asset is their team spirit and against Sarsfields they will not require motivation. Nor will they capitulate if things are going against them. Sarsfields have shown their potential with some exciting bouts of top-class hurling but need to be producing these more consistently and extensively during the hour. Some erratic shooting marked their semi-final win over Upperchurch, a contest they looked to have under control but saw a seven points lead whittled down to two before they sealed their final spot with three late goals. No better side than Loughmore to punish such lapses in concentration.



So all is set for what promises to be one of the best finals in recent years and a fitting climax to the division’s senior hurling championship. Between these two, there is no favourite. It will all boil down to whom performs best on the day.