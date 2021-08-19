Hibernian Inn North Tipperary SHCF: Kiladangan and Kilruane will battle it out for supremacy

The return of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling championship has made hurling supporters very happy indeed.



Two years is a long time without such action and if we recall the 2019 North final it was Kiladangan who carried Frank McGrath home after defeating Borris-Ileigh in a somewhat disappointing decider. Perhaps the closing stages of the Dan Breen was first and foremost in the minds of both clubs and the duo met again in Semple Stadium with Borris-Ileigh gaining revenge.



From a long way out, it looked as if next Sunday’s final was going to be a repeat of the 2019 decider but when least expected Kilruane MacDonaghs can cause an upset and upset they did when overpowering the Maroons with seven points to spare a margin that should have been more but for the number of wides wasted by MacDonaghs



This latest meeting is historic in the fact that it will be the third North final meeting involving the teams in six years. In 2016 Kiladangan defeated Kilruane at Cloughjordan to win their sixth title and their fourth in nine years. Two years later it was Kilruane’s to take home the silverware at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh as Liam O’Shea’s men won their twelfth and first in eighteen years. A long famine for such a famed club.



Speaking of famines and Kiladangan had endured one which was much longer. Having dominated senior ranks in the late 1930s and ‘40’s they won their second title in 1943 when defeating Roscrea but had to wait sixty five long years for their third when they accounted for neighbours Burgess.



Since then, the club has been on a roller coaster with victories in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019. Meanwhile they reached the high spot with a fabulous victory over Loughmore Castleiney last September and their marvellous victory over Nenagh Eire Og in last Sunday’s semi final was a repeat of that win with Dan O’Meara’s match winning goal coming two minutes from time somewhat similar to what Bryan McLoughney did eleven months ago.



Kiladangan’s performances so far this year have been encouraging. Led by David Sweeney they had easy wins over Burgess with their quarter final victory Toomevara alarmingly easy before they overcame a much stiffer test against Nenagh last Sunday.



Picking up vital scores at vital times has become synonymous with Kiladangan and if its not Bryan McLoughney its Dan O’Meara, Joe Gallagher and Sean Hayes. Hayes, a member of the Tipp under 20 team this year is currently enjoying a great period and has scored 3-7 from play over the last two days.



And if the forward line does not produce the goods they have a very strong defence with James Quigley, Darragh Flannery, David Sweeney, Fergal Hayes and Alan Flynn very much in charge as was evident last Sunday as they wore down a very dangerous Nenagh attack that included Paddy Murphy, Jake Morris, Michael Heffernan and Tommy Heffernan not forgetting Anthony Walsh who was a contender for man of the match.



Team manager Brian Lawlor can expect to have Declan McGrath back in the fold as the talented wing back served a one match ban following his dismissal against Toomevara in the quarter final. Tom O’Meara and Jack Loughnane will be on the bench but they have produced the goods when called upon so far this year.



There was a time throughout the 1970s and ‘80s when it was common currency to see Kilruane in a North final. As stated earlier they are in their third North final in six years and their campaign this year has been steady without reaching the highlights. In the opening round they survived a late fightback against Ballina and didn’t have it all their way against Portroe in the quarters.



They took a while to come to grips with injury-hit Borris-Ileigh last week but they stuck to their plan and thanks to a nice brand of direct hurling they slowly came to grips with Borris-Ileigh thanks to tremendous display by Niall O’Meara at centre back. With O’Meara to the fore there was great leadership from Jack Peters, James Cleary, Kieran Cahill and Craig Morgan. Jerome Cahill led the way at midfield and the return of Sean McAdams to the Kilruane setup has been immense and on Saturday night he took on the Borris defence with aplomb.



Kilruane’s decision to move Willie Cleary to wing forward is a positive one but Kilruane are not short of forwards with Cian Darcy, Seamus Hennessey, Kian O’Kelly and Paudi Williams well capable of coming up trumps on the day.

Yes, Kiladangan will be clear favourites to take this one but it won’t be without a fight as one can expect a tough contest from Kilruane. Next Sunday’s final will be no different.