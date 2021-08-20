Camogie: Tipp favourites to progress to All-Ireland senior semi-final

Tipperary have performed excellently in their three group games versus Offaly, Limerick and Wexford, recording emphatic wins with 15, 12 and 9 points to spare over the opposition.

The true tests for Waterford and Tipperary is when they play the three recent All-Ireland winners of Kilkenny, Galway and Cork, though. Waterford had a narrow win over Down but a very convincing win over Dublin to book their place in this quarter-final.



Waterford suffered an eight points loss to Cork in their final group game, seeking a possible semi-final spot, but Tipperary similarly had defeats to Cork in both the opening Littlewoods National League game and in the Munster senior final.

Tipperary are playing with a steely confidence this season, with better use of possession and a settled defence. The goalkeeping position has been shared between Drom’s Caoimhe Bourke and 2021 All-Star, Shannon Rovers’ Aine Slattery, with both impressing over the past few weeks.



Mary Ryan, also a recent All-Star, has enjoyed the move back to full back with Julieanne Bourke and Emer Loughman the likely corner backs. Sarah Delaney is pressing for a starting place also and Clodagh Quirke is wished a speedy recovery from her season-ending knee injury.



Joint captain Aoife McGrath, Mairead Eviston and Karen Kennedy form an almost ever-present half back line, with Karen’s probing runs upfield and Aoife’s long range freetaking a feature.



Midfield has seen Grace O’Brien move from corner forward to a busy centrefield role. Ereena Fryday impressed when introduced against Wexford in the forwards but regularly plays midfield also. Like Ereena, Nicole Walsh has been picking off points from distance during the league and championship.



Karin Blair’s workrate and speed put her in the frame for some gametime. Cait Devane showed great composure and leadership against Wexford with some terrific points from both play and frees, while Orla O’Dwyer’s 3-3 against Offaly also displayed her prowess in soloing at a defence. The busiest player on the field this season has been Roisin Howard, who has been pivotal at centre forward. Clodagh McIntyre and Emer McGrath scored match-winning goals this season, with Emer showing similar finishing skills as her cousin Noel from distance. Miriam Campion set up both goals against Wexford and scored a superb goal against Limerick.



Bill Mullaney and his management team have stressed Tipperary’s need to score more, set up more scoring opportunities and also raise the strength and conditioning, speed and agility of this team. So far the signs are promising.



The All-Ireland quarter final takes place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork at 6.45pm on Saturday August 21 against Waterford. Waterford have had star forwards in Beth Carton and Niamh Rockett and Tipperary have stopped Waterford twice.