The View: Brendan Maher goes down as one of the Tipperary greats

It struck me this week with the announcement of Brendan Maher's retirement from the Tipperary senior hurling team, that the Borris-Ileigh clubman has been wearing the blue and gold jersey for exactly half of his thirty-two years on this earth - perhaps even more. What an innings that has been.



From the moment he came to prominence as a very fine, but young, minor hurler, Brendan carried himself so capably, so confidently and with so much conviction. He seemed to have a very good head on a young pair of shoulders and there was very little which fazed him. Little did we know then that the blond bombshell would go on to be one of the great Tipperary players whose influence would transcend a number of eras and who would go on to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup, following in a very distinguished line of Borris' men to do so.



A lot has been said and written about Brendan since news of his retirement became known. His many achievements, including the three All-Ireland senior titles he gathered up, were mentioned in great detail. However, one of his greatest achievements was a battle he won with himself. Returning from that career-threatening cruciate knee ligament injury was never really in doubt when it came to a man like Brendan Maher. But, returning in the manner in which he did, better than ever, was inspiring for all those around him.



Brendan, like he had done throughout his days with Tipperary, worked himself so gruellingly hard during that prehab and rehab period, that he was way ahead of the big target dates outlined for him by the medical team. That was the level of his hunger and desire to hurl again for Tipp and for Borris-Ileigh.



I bumped into him in Borris' ten days before he was due to go under the knife and he just could not wait to get the operation done and the recovery underway. He hadn't much prehab to do because he was so fit anyway, but he knew that the more he did prior to the surgery, the better shape he would be in afterwards.



Most who endure the cruciate injury lose a percentage of their previous selves - even the best of professional sportspeople have to accept that. Brendan didn't. He knew that if he worked himself to the bone, he could overcome the injury and get back better than ever - he did and winning the All-Ireland in 2019 was the perfect reward for all of those lonely evenings on the floor lifting minuscule weights; and then increasing the repetitions; and then increasing the weight; until he was ready to take the next step.



However, if leading Tipp back to the top of the hurling mountain was rewarding, it was capped only by driving Borris' to win their first county senior hurling championship title since 1986, when they captured the Dan Breen Cup a few weeks after climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand. Brendan was inspirational and as they drove on through Munster winning the provincial club crown, and then on to the All-Ireland Club Final, he was simply awesome. It was truly amazing to witness a hurler like him at the peak of his powers, giving his all for club and county and hurling with a great big beaming smile on his face.



Brendan Maher goes down as one of the Tipperary greats - a player who has been likened to a combination of the great Mick Roche and Pat Stakelum - his versatility, his style, his grace, his speed, his ability to take scores and defend in equal measure, and his tremendous sportsmanship endearing him to colleagues and opponents in equal measure.



When it comes to role models in sport, Brendan Maher is as good as you will find. To watch him deal with young hurling supporters, patiently signing autographs, posing for photos and selfies has been special. His popularity amongst supporters, young and old, is telling. The younger generations were inspired by him; the older guard in wonderment at his abilities.

Typically, in his departing note, Brendan was generous in his thanks to all who had helped him throughout his career.....and there have been many. Now, he returns to the scene of where it all began - Borris-Ileigh. He was loaned to Tipperary as a raw young fella with stars in his eyes -he returns as a legend of the game who achieved stardom.



Brendan's hurleys are not heading for the museum just yet - there is still plenty of leather to be struck with Borris-Ileigh and that process continues as they ready themselves for the county championship. Can they win the Dan Breen Cup again? Time will tell.



The privilege of greatness falls to very few; but the privilege of witnessing greatness is the preserve of many. Tipperary supporters have had that privilege for sixteen years and though saddened at Brendan Maher's departure, they are so grateful and thankful for his promoting and fostering of the spirit of Knocknagow and the pride of Slievenamon.

For, he truly was a Tipperary hurling great.