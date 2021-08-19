West Tipperary SH Final Preview: And so, four became two

And so four become two and on Saturday will become one as the 92nd Tipperary Co-Op West Senior Hurling Championship comes to a crescendo in the blink of eye this Saturday August 21st at 6pm in Golden.

For the first time since 1996 defending champions Clonoulty/Rossmore and Cashel King Cormacs will meet in the divisional showpiece. Back then it was truly different landscape in the West Senior Hurling Championship. Cashel King Cormacs had twelve months previous claimed a record eighteenth West Senior Hurling Championship title and sixth in eight seasons. Going into the final Clonoulty/Rossmore stood eleven titles behind them. Few would image how the landscape would change, Clonoulty/Rossmore claiming the crown as Cashel King Cormacs collapsed, on a final score of 2-13 to 0-6. Michael Kennedy and Joe Hayes the goal scorers as Clonoulty/Rossmore would gradually lay dominance on the O’Dwyer Cup with a further thirteen titles in twenty four years, including a six in a row between 2007 and 2012.

This Saturday they seek a second six in row such has been their stranglehold on the O’Dwyer cup.



Significantly if you go back to the 1940 final both sides stood on four titles each, Clonoulty having been the original standard bearers but on that occasion Cashel King Cormacs came out on top to go clear in the Roll of honour something they held over the Clonoulty men for seventy seven years until they drew level before eventually going three clear of Saturdays opponents in 2018.



Could this Sunday spark another twist in both club’s fortunes? It certainly will draw interest.

Interestingly the sides have met just seven times previous in the decider with the record 5 to 2 in Cashel King Cormacs favour. Clonoulty’s only other success coming back in 1992.

Cashel King Cormacs added with their new additions certainly have strength in depth and are strong down the middle. Nathan Ryan at full back and Eoghan Connolly at centre back will form the spine of the defence and should form interesting battles with Dillon Quirke and Timmy Hammersley. It’s likely Connolly will pick up his county counterpart Quirke in an attempt to curb the Clonoulty/Rossmore’s man influence in the half forward line. Connolly like O’Keeffe at the other end is also a playmaker but should Connolly sacrifice that side of his game to curb Quirke, Cashel will have limited a big threat. Hammersley will most likely start full forward and has been Clonoulty’s go to man for a long time now.

If the supply is not coming in, then Hammersley will most likely be given freedom to roam. The 2018 West final a point in case when Eire Og looked in total control until Timmy went roaming and changed the game. The fact that Clonoulty/Rossmore hit twenty six wides in their semi-final win over Sean Treacys indicates the ability they have in creating chances but they must be more economical in the final third.

At the other end there will be two more interesting battles down the middle. Robert Doyle made his championship debut at full back in the semi-final and will be on Ross Bonnar. Doyle will need plenty of watching here with the full forward scoring 1-2 in Cashel’s semi-final win. Bonnar did alot of damage in the Crosco Cup Final which saw Kickhams drop back a spare man in front of the full back line to curb Bonnar’s strength and speed.

John O’Keeffe is still the lynch pin of the Clonoulty/Rossmore defence and his presence will tell a lot on how Clonoulty play on Saturday. O’Keeffe controls the defence and as well as being a play maker for the attack. A huge battle will be in store with the newly returned Ryan O’Dwyer at centre forward. In his absence Enda Heffernan would likely slot into the centre back position and will have to keep tabs on O’Dwyer.

Devon Ryan has a serious turn of foot and gives Cashel King Cormacs another option at wing forward and will be of note to see how Clonoulty/Rossmore deal with his presence. Will they drop a midfielder back and try and double mark him with Sean O’Connor picking him up.

Midfield has often become the forgotten ground in the light of longer and shorter puckouts. This may see the midfield pairings dropping back as extra-attacker/defenders. Conn Bonnar and Dan Moloney up against Mikey Ryan Winnie and Conor Hammersley, four hard working players. Michael Ryan Winnie chipped in with five points from play in the semi-final and covers an incredible amount of ground in games. Hammersley will probably drop back in support of the defence. On the other side Dan Moloney has moved out from the half forward line and still capable of adding a few scores while Ross Bonnar will be deadly accurate should he be on place ball duty and like Ryan Winnie will drop back to cover his defence.

Puckouts are playing a huge part in intercounty games and this generally filters down to club level. Both sides play new goalies this season with Jimmy Maher taking over from the long serving Declan O’Dwyer while Cashel King Cormacs have Aaron Browne who has plenty of experience especially at intercounty.

Goals may form the winning key in this decider and Cashel added four in their semi-final win two from their starting full forward line of Ross Bonnar and Jack McGrath while their bench of Ger Browne and Lee Burke chipped in with two more. Interestingly, Clonoulty’s bench chipped in the two safety points when Sean Treacys looked as they could cause an upset. Clonoulty/Rossmore if on form have the ability to win a shoot out on points alone but will have to be more accurate this time around.

Will Saturday herald another twist in the one of these clubs fortunes. Can Cashel King Cormacs draw Clonoulty/Rossmore back in on the Roll of Honour or will the latter extend it and complete a second in a row. It may yet come down to goals and the strength of each bench but one thing for sure, a contest is in store.