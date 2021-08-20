Mid Tipperary GAA Scene: Loughmore and Sarsfields to renew rivalry

The Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship took flight last weekend thanks to two hotly contested semi-finals. We also had the semi-final of our Roadstone Intermediate championship and first round of Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B football. The underage competition is also down to semi-final stages after quarter-finals.



Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship



Sars Final Quarter Assault

There will rightly have been plenty of optimism going into the weekend fixtures with all four clubs with a win under their belts. In Upperchurch Drombane’s case it was two wins as they faced perennial favourites Thurles Sarsfields. An exciting game from the off Upperchurch missed a goal chance on four minutes Sars Denis Maher didn’t. The Blues lead all the way a stubborn Upperchurch weren’t going to roll over. Padraig Greene lead his team from the front and was central to making this a game.

An eight point gap at one point was brought back to two with mere minutes on the clock. Seanie Butler scores were key to just about holding back the church charge. Knowing what Sarsfields are capable of and stopping it are two different things. They replicated their killer fourth quarter assault making what was a close game look very one sided. Denis Maher knows only one things, goals and going for them. Darragh Stakelum, Paddy Creedon and Denis all raised green flags in a head spinning final few minutes to book their place in the final. The Maher brothers were in fine form both chipping in with monster scores. Eleven different scorers for Sarsfields makes them a very difficult team to tie down.



It was over to Templemore for the second semi-final and a game that even if it didn’t have goals wasn’t lacking in drama or tension. The head line will rightly be John McGrath’s eleven points the sub heading might be in the absence of their number eleven Noel McGrath. John needed to be that accurate as the Moycarkey Borris boys pushed them all the way. Captain Kieran Morris put in a brilliant performance his ability to catch his teams puck outs was a joy to behold.

One in particular on the stand side as he reached in front to leave the Loughmore man still checking his hand so sure was he he had it. Kieran’s scores and a Jack Fallon brace had them ahead by one with six minutes to play. Wind assisted John McGrath hit a string of three points to go to the front for the first time in the game. Brian McGrath & John Meagher fired over from distance to ensure they would lock horns with rivals Thurles Sarsfields next Sunday. Credit to the keepers for keeping clean sheets both were called into action. It has to be noted the two saves and distribution from Rhys Shelly gave his team every chance of a win. It’s another step forward for the young team. Loughmore Castliney will hope to be able to call on all their best men.



The Final

So we have a replay of the 2018 final which incidentally took a second game to separate the teams as Loughmore Castleiney made it a lucky thirteenth Mid title. You have to think that the timing of this years decider carries a lot more weight to it. The way things have worked out are certainly not ideal. The board would have preferred not to have to go week on week.

Deadlines left no room in the calendar. That said what a championship we’ve had Gortnahoe Glengoole getting a first win back at senior Holycross Ballycahill forcing Thurles Sarsfields to find another gear. Moycarkey Borris taking current holders Drom Inch to extra-time and defeating them to only just come up short in the semi-final. Clubs have put every effort into every game. County championship around the corner these games were given the consideration they deserve.



Performing on the day is what sport is about can you get your players to keep to the high standards needed to win trophies. Since 2000 they’ve contest seven finals Thurles Sarfields winning five. Loughmore Castleiney hit sixteen goals in those seven games. The average is very similar to Sarsfields who scored fourteen however the Blues seven goal demolition of Loughmore in 2012 distorts the figures. If Noel fails to make the starting line up goals will be hard got will John continue to rack up his points tally. It’s at the other end where a goal hungry Denis Maher will line out that will play a big part in the final outcome.

The game won’t be short on players able to make the headlines, some of the familiar ones Paraic & Ronan Maher, Michael Cahill or Aidan McCormack, John Meagher, Brian McGrath, Liam Treacy or Evan Sweeney. Or will some of the newer faces grab the limelight, Sars with a bit more depth here with Darragh Stakelum Eoin Purcell, Paddy Creedon and Seanie Butler. While Loughmore could have Ciaran Connolly, Ciaran McCormack or Conor McGrath steal the show. Whatever the outcome it will be a hard earned title and a game worthy of any era in this proud division that leads the way for others to follow.



Roadstone Intermediate Hurling Championship

The Intermediate Championship got underway with an unpredictable semi-final between Boherlahan Dualla and Drom Inch. Last years form suggested “The Sash” would have an edge and that proved to be right. They took a commanding lead in the first quarter of seven points. While Drom Inch did bring it back to four points that was as close as they got. That result has set up a replay of last years County semi-final as Moyne Temp0letuohy get their first championship outing of the year.

Certainly makes for an interesting match up Boherlahan Dualla will no doubt want to add some silverware. While Moyne Templetuohy’s focus will be to hit the ground and go on a run that they hope will take them back to the senior ranks. Both teams have seen an injection of youth that has had underage success which will be driving both clubs forward over the next ten years.

Joe O’Sullivan Bus and Car Hire U19 Hurling

Drom & Inch march on after defeating Moycarkey Borris in a high scoring game in Littleton. Both teams had players returning from county panels. Drom & Inch’s players giving them the boost they needed to over turn a one point defeat in the round robin. Their reward is a semi-final against Boherlahan Dualla in Holycross this Wednesday at 7pm Kevin Jordan will ref. In the other semi-final JK Brackens will take Thurles Sarsfields Óg to task in Toor Killinan on the same day and start time, Sean Everard to ref.



In the ‘B’ Upperchurch Drombane came through a very high scoring semi-final against Thurles Sarsfields Óg. The combo scored thirty-one points but still had to give best to the Drombane boys who finished with a thirty-nine point total. They now face Loughmore Castleiney in Drombane with John Dooley set to ref. The other side of the draw Holycross Ballycahill and Gortnahoe Glengoole both head to Boherlahan to fight for a place this years final. Both games are Wednesday throw in 7pm

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior Football Championship

Football season is up and running with a very one sided match in Clonakenny last Friday. Clonakenny took time from their senior hurling preparations to swat away the challenge from Thurles Gaels in the Junior ‘B’. A commanding result both teams will now play Loughmore Castleiney in what is a group of three. Two will go through its a straight shoot out between Gaels and Loughmore for that second spot. In the other group Holycross Ballycahill defeated Moyne Templetuohy with a couple of goals to spare. The next round of games are set for early September along with the Junior A.

Results

Centenary Agri Senior Hurling Championship Semi-finals

Loughmore Castleiney 0.22 – 0.20 Moycarkey Borris

Thurles Sarsfields 4.19 – 1.17 Upperchurch Drombane

Roadstone Intermediate Hurling Semi-final

Boherlahan Dualla 2.15 – 1.12 Drom Inch

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior Football ‘B’

Clonakenny 2.19 – 2.01 Thurles Gaels

Moyne Templetuohy 1.08 – 3.09 Holycross Ballycahill

Joe O’Sullivan U19 Hurling Quarter finals

‘A’ - Moycarkey Borris 1.18 – 1.24 Drom Inch

‘B’ Thurles Sarsfields Óg 5.16 – 3.26 Upperchurch Drombane

Fixtures:

Centenary Agri Senior Hurling Championship Mid Final

Sunday 22nd

Loughmore Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields in Holycross at 12.30pm

Roadstone Intermediate Hurling Cahmpaionship

Saturday 21st

Moyne Templetuohy v Boherlahan Dualla in Littleton at 6.30pm Ref: Tom Loughnane

Thurles Credit Union Junior Hurling

Saturday 21st ‘A’ Div 1

Loughmore Castleiney v Holycross Ballycahill

Sunday 22nd - JK Brackens v Moycarkey Borris in Templemmore at 6.30pm

Div 2 Sunday 22nd

Boherlahan Dualla v Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan at 6pm Ref: Joe Leahy

‘B’ Div 1 Sunday 22nd

Gortnahoe Glengoole v JK Brackens in Gortnahoe at 11am

Moyne Templetuohy v Knock in Templetuohy at 12.30pm

Div 2 Friday 20th

Clonakenny v Moycarkey Borris in Clonakenny at 7pm

Holycross Ballycahill v Thhurles sarsfields in Holycross at 7pm