Every player now has a chance to impress new Tipperary hurling Manager - John McGrath

Loughmore Castleiney and Tipperary hurling star John McGrath says that it is up to each and every player in the county to impress the new Premier County hurling manager - whoever that will be - if they have designs on making the squad for the 2022 season.

Speaking at the launch of the FBD Insurance county hurling and football championships at The Dome Semple Stadium this week, the attacking star who came within a hares breadth of snatching a dramatic injury time winner for Tipperary in the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter final against Waterford, having come on as a second half sub, said that each new manager will have their own way of doing things and will know what they want. And, it is up to the players to impress the new team in order to get a call up to the squad.

"You always have to impress when a new manager comes in because they have their own ideas and they want to put their stamp on things from the off. Everyone has a chance now to impress and you have to try and put your best foot forward if you want to stay in the frame," John told tipperarylive.ie

John McGrath in action for Tipperary

Admitting that he would have loved more minutes on the field of play with Tipperary in 2021, the former dual star who is still playing both codes with his club Loughmore Castleiney which reached both county senior finals in 2020, coming up just short on the double, is itching to get going in the county championship again - they play in the Centenary Agri mid Tipperary senior hurling final on Sunday in Holycross at 12:30 against Thurles Sarsfields, and then the following weekend there is a repeat of the 2020 hurling county final when Loughmore Castleiney take on holders Kiladangan in the first round of the county series.

"That will be a big game and the fact that it comes so quickly after the mid final will be a big challenge. It all depends on how lads come through the mid final but I suppose we are used to that in our club when we are playing the two codes all the time. But, it will be a five day turnaround rather than seven, which will be a real test of us," he said.

The County Board announced that there will be more games streamed live in 2021 than in 2020 and full details will be outlined very soon.